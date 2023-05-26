The 2023 CIF-San Diego Section Divisional softball playoffs conclude this weekend with two Valley teams playing in championship games in San Diego.
The weekend kicks off today, Friday, May 26 with the Imperial Valley League champion Holtville High Vikings playing the Santana High Sultans at 4:00 p.m. in the Division II championship game at San Diego State University’s Softball Stadium.
Saturday’s game features the Desert League champion Imperial High Tigers (19-5-1, 9-0 DL) who face the Division III’s sixth-seeded Christian High Patriots (15-9-1) at 4:00 p.m. in the D-III championship at UC San Diego’s Triton Softball Field.
The two teams have met previously when Imperial hosted El Cajon’s Christian High on March 10; a game Imperial after falling behind 8-2, rallied for four runs before losing 12-6.
“We know who we’re going to face and we know what to expect and we’ve watched them on Game Changer and they know us,” said Imperial coach Ashley Caro.
Both teams are young with Christian High’s Allyson Moody, the only senior starter and with probable starting pitchers being freshman Patriot Ava Barrios and Tiger sophomore Jayden Rutledge.
“I feel having faced them for a few innings will help me be better in the circle on Saturday,” Rutledge said. ”I’m very excited and this experience has been exciting to go through with my team.”
The D-III’s top-seed, Imperial heads into the championship game with a plethora of underclassmen and nary a senior on their roster.
For Caro, starting seven freshmen and sophomores does not seem unusual, noting that the Tigers’ 8-1 semi-final game win on Tuesday came against a freshman hurler.
“Freshmen seem to be all around softball and they are talented...Point Loma’s pitcher was a freshman and she hit a home run,” Caro said. ”Our team has travel-ball players and they are used to playing under pressure and facing talented teams.”
The team is ready and the players all talk about the bond that they have formed this season.
“I’m the oldest on the team and there are five of us juniors,” Tiger third-baseman Mariana Pesqueira said. “I knew most of the freshmen before as being very good players and we have all bonded and the freshmen have really picked us up.”
For 2023, the Tiger softball program is a veritable youth movement directed by their second-year coach, a former standout Imperial pitcher who pitched collegiately at Iowa Western and La Verne University.
“I came to Imperial as an assistant coach fresh from college in 2019 and helped then coach Joe Nunez,” Caro said. “Then the pandemic came and I assisted in 2021 and I became head coach in 2022.”
A travel-ball player in her youth, Caro is proud to be her alma mater’s coach and has her father, Steve, as her assistant coach.
“I played for coach (Andrea) Horton and coach (Kim) Witte, who reached out to wish us luck,” Caro said. “Both my parents and grandparents are from Imperial High so it’s in my DNA and I’m very proud to be the coach.”
The last time Imperial took a young team to the CIF playoffs was in the early 2000’s with Witte taking Imperial to three consecutive title games, claiming a CIF D-IV title in 2005.
Young as they all may seem, during the 2023 season Caro’s Tigers have proven they possess an on-the-field maturity well beyond their years.
“They are excited … they want to go out and have fun,” Caro said. “They tend to respond when the other team scores and they just need to stay in the moment.”
The Tigers are going into Saturday’s game carrying Caro’s mantra of focus and togetherness.
“My mindset is to stay who we are...we’ve come together and we just need to stay focused, Imperial sophomore second-baseman Hannah Johnson said. ”I know this is really big,...we have come so far and we are very excited.”
A third Southeastern Conference softball team, the Palo Verde High Yellowjackets defied the playoff bracket odds and will play the Division IV championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at UCSD prior to the Imperial game.
The D-IV’s seventh-seeded Yellowjackets defeated Foothill Christian High in two semi-final games this week, advancing to the D-IV championship game where they will face top-seeded Madison High.
For those planning to attend the CIF championships this weekend, admission to the games may be purchased via the CIF SDS Ticketless Ticket Partner GoFan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.