IMPERIAL – For the first time since the 2015-2016 season, the Imperial high Tigers defeated the Calexico Bulldogs 63-55, ending a six-season drought for the Tigers.
The two teams have met at least once every season since the 15-16 season, except for the 2020-2021 season, due to a limitation in games resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tigers offense was led by Jared Nixon with 17 points and 13 rebounds, followed by David Scariano who contributed 15 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks, Giovani Robles with 11 points and six rebounds, and Fernando Villalba added ten points to the win.
“We try to play local teams at least once a year,” said Imperial Head Coach Dave Milan.
The Tigers had match-ups with most CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference member teams, except for the Central Union Spartans and Palo Verde Yellow Jackets.
The Bulldogs and Tigers met earlier this season during the Imperial boys basketball tournament, with Calexico overcoming the Imperial, 72-52.
“It was early in the season for us,” Milan said. “The beginning of the year is always a struggle because we are focusing on getting our football guys in shape and building team chemistry. [Calexico] knew what they were doing and were the better team; at one point they hit seven three-pointers in a row.”
During their first meeting, the Bulldogs ended the game with ten made threes, seven of which came from Cesar Castro.
“On Monday, we were down 15-9 after the first quarter, so we chipped away at their lead and focused on restricting their three-point shot,” Milan said. “During halftime we made adjustments on what we wanted to do and what not to let happen.”
The Tigers scored 20 points in the second quarter – holding the Bulldogs to six points – and securing an eight-point lead heading into the third quarter, 29-21.
“Credit to Imperial, they played with a lot of energy and outplayed us in every aspect of the game,” Bulldogs’ Coach Hugo Ortega said. “We tried to find counters but struggled against their length and athleticism.”
The Tigers have their ‘three towers:’ David Scariano, Jared Nixon, and Gio Robles, who are all 6-foot-3 or taller, according to MaxPreps.
“We have three tall guys on our team so we took advantage of our height, but the guys are locked in and focused on reaching that finish line,” Milan said.
The Tigers maintained their lead throughout the second half, finishing the third 46-32 before closing the game with a win on the Tigers’ Senior Night.
The Imperial Tigers currently lead the Desert League with a 7-1 league record, after securing a 67-58 road win against Calexico’s Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots.
“We got a little momentum from last week but right now we are focused on our playoff seeding and getting a couple of home playoff games,” Milan said.
“Going into Thursday we are concentrating on getting better and being better than we were last night,” Milan said. “We know that a league championship is at stake, so our game plan is to finish strong and not hit any road bumps.”
The Vincent Memorial Scots sit behind Imperial with a 6-2 league record, so a loss for the Tigers against the Holtville Vikings could result in the two teams being Desert League co-champions.
The Bulldogs, who have a 5-2 Imperial Valley League record, are hoping to secure one last league win at home against the Yellow Jackets on Thursday, February 9. In Imperial Valley League play, the Bulldogs are behind the Central Spartans, who are in first place with a 6-1 league record.
“We will prepare for our last league game on Thursday against Palo Verde and wait for playoff brackets to be released over the weekend, and we will go from there,” Ortega said.
The two teams will return to the court on Thursday, February 9, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. The Imperial Tigers will take on Holtville Vikings in Holtville, while the Calexico Bulldogs will host the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets in Calexico.
