IMPERIAL — The 2022 Tiger Classic concluded with the Valhalla High School Norsemen overcoming Shadow Hills High School Knights 42-40 in the championship game of the Boys' Basketball preseason tournament.
In Round 3 of the tournament, the Holtville High Vikings defeated the Southwest High Eagles, 51-49, while the Brawley High Wildcats finished with a 48-41 win over the Calipatria High Hornets.
The Calexico High Bulldogs and Imperial Tigers squared off in Round 3 of the tournament for a third-place finish, with the Bulldogs winning 72-56.
“This is a defining moment for us,” said Bulldogs player Cesar Castro. “We played a full game, four quarters, merged everything from previous games, and were able to build on it.”
“Coming into the tournament, we wanted to come out and win but it was also a good learning experience,” Castro said.
It was a match up of league champions as the Bulldogs led the Imperial Valley League and the Tigers the Desert League during the 2021-2022 basketball season.
The two teams only had one meeting during the ‘21-‘22 season, with the Bulldogs besting the Tigers 59-44. Imperial finished the season 14-9 overall and 7-2 in league play, while the Bulldogs had an overall record of 19-7 and ended league play 7-1.
“We started a little rough, but this tournament was good for us because we played some pretty tough teams and helped us see where we are at,” said Imperial's David Scariano, who finished with 28 points and two blocks.
“This helped us get games in, build more chemistry as a team, and showed us what we need to improve on to reach our goals,” Scariano said.
During their first match up of the 2022-2023 season, the Bulldogs took the lead early after finishing the first quarter, 22-14, and extended their lead to put Calexico ahead by 11 points going into halftime, 47-36.
The Bulldogs were led by Cesar Castro, who finished with 27 points, followed by Aiden Carrasco with 22 points, and Andres Tabarez with 20 points.
“We fell short in the second round,” Tabarez said, “but we used this game to bounce back, build some momentum, and we executed that today.”
The Tigers' offense was led by Giovani Robles with eight points and seven rebounds, followed by Jared Nixon with six points, four rebounds, and one steal.
“It is early in the year but I think we showed our true potential,” Nixon said. “We worked as a unit and are excited to build on our strengths, which are our size and (team) chemistry.”
“There are a few of us that are coming from the football program so we are still adjusting and getting comfortable," he said, "but we will be ready come January.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.