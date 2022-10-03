Following week seven prep football action this past Friday night, there is no longer an undefeated local football team while one team picked up their first win and the Desert League's reigning champs appear more than ready to defend their title.
First, the Calexico Bulldogs (5-1, 0-1 IVL) came off of their bye week to open up Imperial Valley League play by hosting the Imperial Tigers (5-1, 1-0 IVL) at Ward Field. The two teams were tied 0-0 at halftime before Imperial exploded for 24 unanswered points to claim a 24-0 victory.
“We got the fumble recovery and our offense just took off from there,” Imperial coach David Shaw said. “I felt in the second half that our offense broke out of a shell, it finally showed what we knew they could do.”
Shaw was also pleased with the continued hard play of the Tiger defense.
“We were confident in our defense and they opened our scoring this season and they've been solid,” Shaw said. “We had a great defensive game plan and the kids executed it.”
For the Bulldogs, coach Fernando Solano pointed to a combination of things for the loss, including a good defensive effort to turnovers and penalties.
“The game speed was at a different level and we needed to adjust and now they know what to expect,” Solano said. “And it was league … but the kids played hard and we were in the game and our defense was out there a lot and they were great against the run.”
In Yuma on Friday night the Southwest Eagles (1-5, 0-1 IVL) posted their first win of the 2022 season when they defeated the Kofa Kings (0-4) by a score of 36-18.
“It's good to go on the road and get a win,” Southwest coach John Haines said. “We started out quick and we never trailed and we were up four scores in the fourth quarter.”
Junior quarterback Logan Jungers, who scored on a scrambled, connected with William Lilien for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown on a 35-yard screen pass play to Matai Cervantes who also scored and a five yard touchdown run.
Southwest's Jonah Estrada was the Eagles' unofficial leading tackler and had a fumble recovery while Chance Bermundez had three sacks and forced a fumble and Cole Redden had an interception.
“We did some good things and our ability to bootleg helped us out,” Haines said. “We played a lot of guys and we were able to do things on offense when we wanted to.”
Also Friday night in the Desert League opener for both teams at Southwest High, the Vincent Memorial Scots surrendered almost 600 yards of total offense to the Palo Verde Yellowjackets who defeated them 56-28.
CIF Division IV fourth-ranked Palo Verde (6-1, 1-0 DL) continues to score seemingly at will, the Yellowjackets only blemish is a two-day 14-13 defeat to Calexico, having outscored opponents 231-72 since their opening loss to the Bulldogs.
Meanwhile CIF D-V fourth-ranked Vincent Memorial (4-2, 0-1 DL) jumped out to a 4-0 record before falling to to D-III Bonita Vista last week and Palo Verde.
For the Scots, junior quarterback Jacobo Elias continues to shine throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Diego Cisneros, two touchdown passes of 12-yard and 42-yards to Armando Apodaca while also scoring himself on a quarterback sneak.
In non-league action on Friday night, the Central High Spartans hosted one of the 2022 season's marque matchups when they took on the Mater Dei High Crusaders of Chula Vista.
The D-I Crusaders (2-4) scored on their opening possession and held off the D-II Spartans (3-3, 1-0 IVL) 35-0.
