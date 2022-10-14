HOLTVILLE- On Thursday afternoon the Holtville Vikings and Imperial Tigers girls golf team faced off one last time to end regular season play.
The Tigers overpowered the Vikings 300 to 370.
With this being the last match, the senior-filled Tiger roster reminisced about their final moments on the green with their teammates.
As the match came to end, Imperial Tiger Luca Valencia had bittersweet feelings about playing her final match with the team. Valencia finished the day with a score of 50, which should earn her a spot in the IVL championship next week.
“I did well, and I am with my performance. I stayed much more relaxed and was not super stressed,” said Valencia. “I started off struggling, but at the end of last year I got into the flow and this year I felt those improvements.”
As the Tiger closes a four-year career, Valencia appreciates coaches and players that made playing the sport fun, even during tough times.
“The season was surprising, eventful, and unexpected, but in the best way…it would not have been possible without the people inside or outside of golf, that made it enjoyable,” said Valencia.
Bidding farewell alongside Valencia is senior Ericah Sauceda, who finished with a score of 73. This season marked Sauceda’s first year playing golf, and it could not have gone better.
“It was a great experience, the team and coach were amazing, and seeing my scores improve was rewarding,” said Sauceda. “After the first match, I realized that I wanted to continue working on my game and I learned that staying consistent is one of the most important parts.”
While Sauceda’s decision to join the team was unexpected, the camaraderie and relationships that were built throughout the season were the highlights.
“It was cool to try something new and be pretty good at it, it taught me a lot of myself,” said Sauceda. “Seeing my teammates improve and do great also motivated me to continue playing my best.”
Sporting pink in honor of breast cancer awareness, the Vikings did not have seniors bidding a farewell. Instead, they have a roster full of players who are planning on working hard to come back next year fully loaded.
Leading the charge is Viking sophomore Ryleigh Morin, whose best score this season was 59.
For this being her first season, Morin is impressed with her success and motivated to continue playing into the next season.
“It started with just trying it for fun, but I liked it, our coach was amazing, and I loved meeting new people every match,” said Morin. “It was a cool experience being able to see what I am capable of and challenge myself, I am looking forward to working on my golf game.”
While golf may seem intimidating or uneventful, Morin was pleasantly surprised and encourages others to also give it a try.
Adding to the Vikings’ list of newcomers was Emily DeLong, who finished the match with a score of 95.
“I enjoyed my first season, from the first time I ever used a driver I knew I wanted to keep on playing, I loved it,” said DeLong. ”My goal this season was to shoot under 70 and I did that twice this season, so it is motivating going into next season.”
As DeLong heads into next season, the focus will be on improving her driving and finding more effective ways to use her driver.
While the Vikings will not advance into the postseason, head coach Chad Van Acker has a core group of girls who are passionate and excited about the game. With a full season under their belt, the Vikings have a bright future ahead.
Currently, the group of girls advancing to the postseason is still being determined. However, Imperial’s Luca Valencia and Alexa Hernandez have the best chance of securing a spot in the IVL championship on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
