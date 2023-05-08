IMPERIAL – Imperial High School has begun a girls AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) Flag Football club team for the first time in school history.
The Imperial Tigers hosted their first girls flag football game against Mexicali's CETYS high school last week. Despite the Tigers falling 28-6, the team and game served as a stepping stone for what is to come.
In the fall of 2023, girls flag football will become a CIF San Diego Section recognized sport, and the Southeastern Conference will be adding a sixth sport to the already packed fall schedule.
Differing from traditional football, flag football teams each have up to seven players on the field and compete during two 20-minute periods.
The Imperial Tigers are one of the local schools expected to begin a varsity team to compete in league play come this fall in 2023.
More details on league play, rules, scheduling, etcetera to come during the 2023 fall season.
