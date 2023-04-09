LAKESIDE – Determined to collect important power points to improve their ranking come playoff time, the Imperial High School Tigers played up a level in the 73rd annual Lions Club baseball tournament in San Diego County.
The Tigers built their power index but at a cost. When you play four ballgames in as many days in a national event pitching can take its toll, especially when the final contest drags into extra innings.
Despite an excellent showing by the offense and defense, Imperial went winless in the Lions event, including Thursday's 12-11 setback in 8 innings to host El Capitan at the historic Hostetler Field.
Tigers defenders stopped the Vaqueros from winning twice, but El Capitan finally won on the third try.
With the potential winning run at second base, Imperial's tall second baseman at 6-foot-1, Luis Gonzalez, made a diving stop on a hard ground ball ticketed for center field, keeping the baseball in the infield to prevent the runner from scoring.
Moments later with the bases loaded, Tigers shortstop Carter Tucker also collected a one-hopper, sending the ball to catcher Izaiah Perez for a force out at the plate to again prevent a score.
Imperial also found standouts in the batter's box.
Third-baseman Angel Barron posted a season-best four RBIs on 2-for-4 hitting, including a three-run homer to left field in the second inning, to mount a 6-2 advantage. Sophomore Julian Jimenez also collected a pair of hits in the ballclub's 10-hit attack.
The Tigers return to Imperial Valley League action on Tuesday at 7 p.m., as they will host the Calexico Bulldogs in Imperial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.