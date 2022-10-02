CALEXICO- On Friday night the Calexico Bulldogs hosted the Imperial Tigers at Ward Field to kick off the Imperial Valley League play. The first half was a show of force from both defenses until Imperial junior linebacker Ethan Reeves took possession of the ball during a handoff in the third quarter. This play got the Tigers on the board and gave the Tigers’ offense great momentum as they were able to overcome the Bulldogs 24-0.
The first half was a show of defensive power for both teams as each team entered half-time with no points on the board. While Calexico is known for their strong running game, the Imperial defense kept the Bulldogs' offense at bay with only 110 yards. Calexico senior running back Zeus Pradis finished the game with 82 rushing yards while sophomore quarterback Sean Torres ended with a 25% pass completion rate.
Calexico head coach Fernando Solano recognizes the influence penalties had on the game but also credits the outstanding defensive job of his team.
“It was a tough game, but we have a road game next week and need to shake off this game and prepare for what is next,” said Solano.
As the game entered the second half, both teams were hungry for some action to put them on the board. The Tigers' defense stuck to their game plan and saw an opportunity when Calexico fumbled a handoff. Imperial junior linebacker Ethan Reeves saw his chance and ran it in for the first touchdown of the game. As the third quarter reached its end, senior quarterback Christopher Tiernan connected with senior Zach Ray for a touchdown catch to put the Tigers ahead, 14-0. The Tigers’ offensive momentum carried over to the fourth quarter as senior Alejandro Perez extended the Tigers’ lead with another touchdown. With three touchdowns and a field goal from senior kicker Ethan Gonzalez, the Tigers walked away with a 24-0 win.
For wide receiver Zach Ray the second half was about building on the defense’ gritty first-half performance and coming out strong. As one of the offensive leaders, Ray focused on helping his team find success with their passing game.
“Seeing the defense work hard motivated the offense to work even harder to get on the board. Overall, the win was a group effort. We could not have done it without each other, and we are all looking forward to another good game on Thursday,” said Ray.
As one of the core defensive leaders, Joell Villa-Campos, was focused on implementing everything they worked on in practice into the game. The Tiger shared how adjusting to their opponents was key and credits the offense for continuing to put them on the board.
“We practiced hard and knew we had to come out strong from the beginning. However, going into the second half, we knew we had to get on the board in whatever way possible. We are looking forward to a good week in practice and a great game next week,” said Villa-Campos.
For Imperial head coach David Shaw tonight was about staying positive and playing their game.
“We saw a great defensive effort, but overall it was a team effort from the linemen to our kicker to our quarterback. The team worked hard in preparation for the game, and I could not be more proud of their performance,” said Shaw.
Both teams will return to the field on Thursday as the Tigers host the Holtville Vikings and the Bulldogs travel to take on the Central Spartans.
