Tigers reach D-IV CIF Championship game

IMPERIAL – On Wednesday night the Imperial Tigers volleyball team hosted the fourth-seeded Clairemont Chieftains in the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV semi-finals, with the Tigers winning 3-2 (25-15, 15-25, 25-18, 14-16).
This win will give Imperial a spot in the CIF D-IV Championship game.
Leading the Tigers’ offense was Cheney Gomez, who finished with 19 assists, 12 kills, and four aces, while Donna Garnica-Sanchez added 18 assists and seven kills to the win.
“Today was about backing each other up and leaving it all on the court,” said Imperial Head Coach Jill Lerno. “Defense wins the championship, and the girls did a good job of playing hard until the last point.”
The first set belonged to the Chieftains, they took an early lead and never looked back.
Once the second set began, the Tigers gave themselves a comfortable 0-7 lead.
The Chieftains bridged the gap, 12-15, but it was not enough as the Tigers walked away with a ten-point win, 15-25.
Imperial’s sophomore defensive specialist Nayeli Cardona worked hard to cover every corner and crevice of the court.
“This could have been our last game of the season,” Cardona said. “I didn’t want to have any regrets so I just tried to pick up every ball I could.”
“My goal this season was to have fun, I feel like I have accomplished that, and I cannot wait to see what is in store for us,” she said.
Going into the third set, both teams kept each other at bay until the Tigers scored nine points in a row to put them ahead 7-9. The game was tied at 18-18 going into the final stretch.
The Chieftains pulled away with the lead and finished with a 25-18 victory.
With a CIF Finals berth looming over them, the Tigers started the fourth set on a mission to win. The Tigers took a six-point lead to kick off play, 4-10.
The Tigers maintained this lead throughout the set to give them a comfortable 18-25 win.
Tigers Georgia Gomez added 11 kills to the win, followed by Alyssa Sanchez, who added 11 kills and three aces.
With both teams at an even 2-2, the game headed into the fifth set. Both teams looked for any open space for the live ball as they kept each other within a one-point margin to start, 6-5.
Going into the last moments of the game, both teams were tied at 14-14.
After another rally and an out-of-bounds call, the Tigers walked away with a 14-16 victory over the Chieftains to move on to the Championship game.
Imperial senior middle blocker Brisa Necochea finished with eight kills and covered the Tigers’ front row all night.
“I’m feeling ecstatic,” Necochea said. “We gave it our all, focused on playing smart, communicated well, and thankfully came out with the win.”
“The goal was to improve from last year, and you saw that is how we adjusted, she said. “(We) picked each other up and communicated throughout the game.”
The Tigers will return to the court on Saturday, November 5, where they will face off against the second-seeded Horizon Prep at San Marcos High School, starting at 5 p.m. in San Diego.
