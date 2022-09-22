HOLTVILLE-- On Tuesday afternoon the Holtville Vikings golf team hosted the Imperial Tigers to finish out the first round of league play. The Vikings stepped on the green with head coach Chad Van Acker while the Tigers had first-year head coach Tyler Swartzendruber leading them. The fun, hot match ended with the Tigers overcoming the Vikings 290-376 strokes.
While the Vikings may have a few newcomers this season, the team looked confident, composed, and in control of their season. Leading Van Acker’s roster is sophomore Addison Clunn, who just started playing earlier this year. Since joining the team, Clunn has experienced a lot of success, from achieving the most unbelievable pars to making new friends to seeing improvement every match.
“I wanted to try something new and I thought this would be a good opportunity to do so, and it has been good so far. I love playing with my teammates, they make it so much fun. As the season progresses and we’re all trying to improve from match to match, they keep it fun and light-hearted,” said Clunn.
Adding to this Vikings’ rookie class is freshman Danika Lopez, whose career also started earlier this summer. However, Lopez is looking toward the future as she is more concerned about where she's going than where she's at.
“Since this is my first year, I hope to continue growing and learning every day, my coach is great, and he’s made learning the sport not only fun but easy. I am working towards bringing my strokes down and getting a better understanding of the sport through each match and practice,” said Lopez.
Coach Van Acker is proud of the team’s progression and looks forward to what is to come in the next few weeks. While this week marks the halfway point for league play, Van Acker’s team is not showing any signs of surrendering. The team is hungry and motivated to finish out the season strong.
Sporting the Tiger red was coach Swartzendruber’s roster, which is predominantly made up of seniors. As one of the leaders on the team Imperial senior Luca Valencia is living in the moment and taking it one match at a time. For Valencia, some of the highlights of playing golf are how it is an individual sport that still incorporates the team aspect into play.
“I’m not pressured and stressed, I’m just having fun with my teammates and enjoying being out on the green. This year I’m hoping to do well in league play but also make the most of my final year on the team,” said Valencia.
In addition to Valencia, senior Angela Ramirez is also reminiscing about her final year as Tiger. While Ramirez has set her sights on making it to IVLS and a top individual ranking, the young golfer has some bittersweet feelings about bidding farewell to the team that has become one huge family. Despite this only being Ramirez’s second year on the team, she has embraced the sport and the people surrounding her during the hot summer months.
“My dad started golfing during COVID, which is how I got into it. At first, I thought it was a dull, slow game, but once I started playing and got into the rhythm of it, I realized how much fun it can be. As a team, we always have fun when we’re on the course, and my coaches and teammates have all been amazing," said Ramirez.
In his first year as head coach for the Tigers coach Swartzendruber has been impressed and more than pleased with the team’s performance so far. Swartzendruber attributes much of the success this season to the strong group of girls, and their improvement from match to match.
Both teams will return to the green today, as the Vikings take on the Brawley Wildcats while the Tigers take on the Vincent Memorial Scots.
