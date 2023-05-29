SAN DIEGO – The Imperial High Tigers defeated the Christian Patriots by a score of 3-2 in the CIF San Diego Section Division III Championship on Saturday, May 27, at RIMAC field in San Diego.
“This win means that all our hard work paid off,” Tiger Andrea De La Trinidad said. “We had fun, we fought, and everything we did was for this moment; the no days off and the teamwork was all worth it.”
“We are definitely looking forward to state and coming back to D-II next year,” De La Trinidad said.
With a big hit from De La Trinidad in the bottom of the sixth inning, teammates Hannah Johnson and Annika Lara found their way to home plate to put the Tigers up 3-2 heading into the final inning.
“Coming into the game, there was no pressure, but there were nerves,” Jayden Rutledge said, “We set a standard, and we needed to hold ourselves to that standard throughout the game and season.”
Before gaining the lead, the Tigers trailed for most of the game. The Patriots got on the board with two runs in the second inning to the Tigers sole run.
“We had to pick it up, it was 2-1, so we just needed to put the ball in play,” De La Trinidad said. “Their pitcher had a good change up, so we just needed to be patient and find our pitch.”
The Tigers had Mirella Barron bat two hits, while teammates Raegan Ray, Madeleine Magdelano, Clarissa Davila, and Mariana Pesqueira each had one hit a piece.
Johnson had two stolen bases and one hit, while Lara had one hit.
“Winning this championship is amazing, but before that I had to be better for my team,” Jayden Rutledge said. ”Being undefeated through the Desert League and in playoffs you have to always be better.”
“Hopefully more of the same is to come," Rutledge said. "We have it in our hearts, and it feels amazing. This was a fantastic journey, and I couldn't have asked for anything better.”
On the pitcher's mound, the Tigers had sophomore pitcher Jayden Rutledge give up five hits, two runs, and three strikeouts across seven innings. Rutledge also added two hits.
The Tigers will be moving on to the state championship tournament later this week. Bracket results were not available by press time.
