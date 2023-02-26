CHULA VISTA – The Imperial High School boys basketball team (20-8 overall) brought home the school’s first boys basketball CIF San Diego Section Division IV Championship after defeating the San Pasqual Golden Eagles, 68-56, here on Friday night, February 24.
The Tigers were led by David Scariano’s 21 points and five rebounds, followed by Jared Nixon with 18 points and nine rebounds, Giovani Robles with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Jacob Milan’s 13 points.
“Now we have won a championship. We set a standard. It is an exciting time for Imperial basketball,” said Imperial boys Head Coach David Milan.
“We were able to practice at Southwest high School on Thursday night to get prepared for the depth perception and the environment we would be playing in on Friday, which proved effective” Milan said.
The Tigers batted at the birds early on and closed out the first quarter with a nine point lead over the Golden Eagles, 20-11.
In the first 16 minutes of play, 15 of Imperial's 33 first half points came from behind the three-point line.
“We came out hot in the first half but going into halftime there were some issues, so we had to pick it up and work together,” said Tiger Jared Nixon. “David was in foul trouble going into the third quarter, so the rest of us needed to step up and do our part.”
The Golden Eagles capitalized in the third quarter, as the Tigers' lead decreased to ten points at the start of the fourth quarter, 42-32.
Despite only scoring nine points in the third, offensive efforts from Jacob Milan and Nixon helped keep San Pasqual at bay.
“We wanted to make sure that nothing was easy," Milan said. "It was not a clear open three-point shot because that is how they killed us the first time, and the guys did a great job of rotating and running our plays,” the coach said.
The Tigers took the largest lead of the game at the start of the fourth quarter, leading by a 17-point margin, 49-32, with under seven minutes left.
“About halfway through the fourth, we had some turnover issues, and San Pasqual was shooting well,” Nixon said. “We knew we needed to lock-in because it was going to be the biggest two to three minutes of our season.”
In the fourth quarter, the Tigers finished 10-for-11 from behind the free throw line to secure their 12-point championship win.
“Our defense won us the game" Nixon said. "We lost by 30 last time we played them, so we were very motivated coming into the game."
The Tigers fell 67-39 to the Golden Eagles earlier this season.
“We had a chance to win CIF this year, and I was not letting it go,” said David Scariano. "We are just going to take this boost of confidence and continue strengthening our relationships, run with it, and try to go as far as we can by doing what we do.”
This championship win marks a first for the Imperial High School boys basketball program and David Milan, who is in his 23rd year as head coach for the Tigers.
"This championship win is a result of the support from administrative staff like our athletic director, principal and other Imperial community members like school board members, superintendent, and assistant superintendents," Milan said.
"Bringing home this championship wouldn't have been possible without Coach Sweargin and Coach Bishop, who first brought me to Imperial, my coaching staff, our student section 'The Jungle' and the basketball parents who have, and continue to, support the program," Milan said.
The Tigers will move on to the Southern California Regional playoffs and will await seeding and divisional placement for the opening game scheduled for early next week.
