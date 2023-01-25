With the third week of league play underway, most local high school basketball teams have met at least once. Here is how they have stacked up against each other.
In the girls basketball Desert League (DL), the Palo Verde High School Yellow Jackets continue to lead the league as they remain undefeated, 4-0. The Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (2-2 league) and Calipatria High Hornets, (2-2 league), remain tied for second place, as both had losses against one another and the Yellow Jackets. The Southwest High School Eagles are currently perched at third place (0-4 league) in the DL.
The Imperial High School Tigers girls basketball team have dominated the Imperial Valley League as queens of the jungle, 4-0, beating opponents by a minimum of a 26-point margin each game – beating Holtville by 33 points, Calexico by 46, Brawley by 37 and Central by 26 points.
The Division I ranked Tigers have had a stacked non-league schedule, which included CIF San Diego Section D-I and D-II ranked opponents Scripps Ranch and Torrey Pines high schools. The Tigers also participated in neighboring regional tournaments including the Fontana and Las Vegas areas.
Ranked behind the Tigers in the IVL are the Holtville Vikings (2-1 league), whose only league loss is to Imperial.
“We played an extremely tough non-league schedule to try and prepare ourselves for IVL and the playoffs,” said Vikings Head Coach Murray Anderson. “We stumbled against Imperial but we’ll try to make the right adjustments and be ready when we play them again on Tuesday.”
“For us, our defense is key,” Anderson said. “If we can play solid defense and rebound the ball, I think we can compete with anybody.”
The Calexico Bulldogs are tied with the Vikings for second place in IVL, also currently sitting 2-1 in league play.
The two are followed by the Central Spartans (1-3 league), who are in the midst of their first season back in the IVL.
The Brawley Wildcats are in fourth place with an 0-4 IVL record.
“It’s not going as expected ... we have yet to reach our peak and time is running out,” said Central Head Coach Jason McClain. “We keep beating ourselves and playing down to the competition. We will continue to work towards making improvements over the next five games.”
In the IVL for boys basketball, the Central Spartans are 3-0 in league play and remain undefeated after surviving the Calexico Bulldogs at home and the Brawley Wildcats on the road.
Despite losing a centerpiece of their offense in Jared Martin, the Spartans have stepped up to the challenge and shown their teamwork in their two consecutive comeback wins.
“The season is going pretty well thus far for us,” said Spartans’ boys Head Coach Deon Staton. “Unselfishness, effort, togetherness, and communication were primary goals , and I believe we have met those goals.”
After falling short to the Spartans, the Bulldogs (11-7 overall, 2-1 league) bounced back after defeating San Diego’s High Tech High, 58-56, over the weekend, concluding their non-league schedule for the season. The reigning 2021-2022 IVL Co-Champs will host the Spartans for another rematch in Calexico in early February.
The boys Palo Verde Yellow Jackets, currently 2-1, are tied for second place in IVL play with the Bulldogs. They are followed by the Wildcats (1-3 league) and Southwest Eagles (0-3 league).
Similar to their girls basketball team, the Imperial Tigers boys basketball team (4-0 league) has yet to lose a game during Desert League play this season.
The Vincent Memorial Scots (3-1 league) suffered their only loss this league season to Imperial, while the Hornets (1-3 league) fell to third place, and the Vikings (0-4 league) currently sit in fourth.
In boys basketball tomorrow, Thursday, January 26, the Imperial Tigers will host the Southwest Eagles in Imperial. The Calexico Bulldogs will take on the Wildcats in Brawley, and the Central Spartans will take on the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets in Blythe.
All games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.