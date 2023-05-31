CALIPATRIA – After what can only be described as a phenomenally successful coaching career as a 21-plus season CIF San Diego Section wrestling champion, Tony Leon is now entering a new coaching phase as the head football coach of the Calipatria High School Hornets.
The idea of coaching football has been brewing in Leon’s mind since the head coaching position opened up at Brawley High and he has scaled back his involvement in the Wildcat wrestling program.
“I applied for the Brawley job because I thought I could help for a stint or two and it seemed like the year to do it,” Leon said. “I feel I was a serious candidate but that didn’t work out.”
With football on his radar, Leon heard that the Hornets were looking for a coach and thought he had the attributes that Calipatria was looking for in a football coach.
“I heard they were looking for a coach so I decided to interview,” Leon said. “Calipatria is looking for someone to start a culture, be consistent with their staff and players ... they want something that is sustainable and not a revolving door.”
For Calipatria High School Athletic Director Ted Hughes, Leon was a surprise candidate, and a welcomed one.
“We needed a coach and advertised and held a couple of interviews,” Hughes said. “We knew his name and I knew Tony from wrestling and his being the leader of a winning program, and then we quickly found out he’s got a background in football as well.”
Leon does indeed have a football background, one grounded in a work ethic and commitment he hopes to instill in the Hornets after perhaps standing out in his own playing days for the wrong reason.
“I played all four years at Brawley High, two years for Coach (Terry) Lowe on the varsity, and I was undersized and I was told I’d never play,” Leon said. “But I knew I had to make myself better if I wanted to start ... that was my goal, so I got stronger, worked on my speed and my technique, and showed the coaches I was good enough to play.”
Leon has taken that mental drive and put it to work as a wrestling coach who is looking to instill that culture in the Hornets, which was a key to getting the position.
“So I bring that mentality to coaching ... that everyone has a chance with some confidence,” Leon said. “You have show the players you’re there for them, that it’s not about you. When I said that in the interview I believed they liked what they heard and they know I can get a lot out of kids.”
While Calipatria may seem like an unlikely destination for Leon, who has spent literally almost his entire life at Brawley, interestingly, Leon’s football playing career includes a stint in Calpatria.
“People tell me they don’t have a youth program here but I played here in sixth grade on one of the first Pop Warner programs in the Valley, the Calipatria Sting,” Leon said. “One of the coaches was from Brawley and he would pick me up and take me up here to practice, so I started here.”
The newest chapter in Leon’s coaching career began last week with the start of spring football.
“It just came together and I’ve got about 20 kids out and we’re getting ready for spring ball and passing league,” Leon said. “I’m here to find out what kind of talent we have and run what we can run and learn about them.”
The number 20 may not impress other schools, but as Hughes points out, it is a promising sign for the Hornets.
“We didn’t play in 2020 because of the travel restrictions imposed by COVID, and then we struggled when the program came back,” Hughes said. “Fast forward to 2023 and we knew he could coach our players up…. I think a lot of students know who he is so he walks in as a known good coach, and that is a key to getting the program moving forward.”
Leon’s commitment to Hornet football will become more intense after July when retires from being the Brawley Union High School District’s maintenance, transportation, and operations manager.
“I think you have to be here with them and be committed to them, so we’re working on getting a team weight room that benefits all sports (to) have all kids working together and gaining confidence,” Leon said.
“Ultimately, they have to accept the challenge, just as they will have to accept challenges the rest of their live,” he said, “and the hope is this will make them better people.”
