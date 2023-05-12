EL CENTRO – With the local Imperial Valley League Track and Field Championship meet behind us, the first place winners of each event and those who had to qualify for CIF San Diego Section times/jumps/throws are looking towards the CIF SDS Divisional Preliminary meet set for tomorrow, Saturday, May 13.
The CIF Divisional Prelims are determined by a population-based system, with the Calexico Bulldogs being the only local high school competing in the Division I Prelims to be held at Del Norte High School. Southwest, Brawley, and Central Union high schools will compete in Division II Prelims at University City High School, while Imperial and Holtville compete in Division III at Canyon Hills High School.
During the Divisional Preliminary competition, participants will need to finish in the Top 9 of their respective event to secure a spot in the CIF SDS Finals scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at Mt. Carmel High School.
The two-day event began with the men’s and women’s field events, including High Jump, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put, and Discus.
The women’s high jump saw Central’s Alana Ortiz finish in first place, with Palo Verde’s Addison Bayles also moving on to the Prelims after having a CIF SDS qualifying jump of 4-feet 11-inches. Central also had Briana Martin finish first in the Long Jump and Triple Jump events.
“It was a goal of mine to win both events after missing by just a little bit last year,” Spartan Briana Martin said. “I was pretty motivated coming into the season, and it was a goal I had been working towards.”
Brawley Union High Wildcat Azaria Martin had a first place finish in the Shot Put event. Imperial Tiger Cheney Gomez saw a first place finish in the Discus event and 100-meter hurdles.
“I am really happy with my hurdles during the Finals; it was the best race that I have run,” Gomez said. “I am working on my form and I did the things I wanted to do. My preparation included a lot of rest ... it has been a long season so I focused on visualizing exactly what I wanted to do during my throws and hurdles and it paid off for me.”
The men’s field events were dominated by Imperial Tiger Jared Nixon, who racked up first place finishes in the High Jump and Long Jump events and qualified for the Triple Jump event alongside teammate Jaden Wilson. TigerTeammate Ethan Arreola had a CIF SDS qualifying throw to secure his spot in the Discus event Prelims.
Central’s Arturo Estrada had a first place finish in the Triple Jump event and qualified for the Long Jump event. Fellow Spartan Israel Rascon finished first in the Shot Put and Discus events, and Spartan teammate Charlie Sullivan reached the Shot Put Prelims with a qualifying throw.
The relay events saw the Southwest Eagles girls finish in first place in the 4x100, 4x400, and 4x800 meter relays. The Central Spartans boys relay team won first place in the 4x100 and 4x800 meter relays, and second place with a SDS qualifying time in the 4x400 meter relay.
“The thing with our relay team is that we all want it, we all want it to win, and we are all hard workers,” Estrada said. “There is some pressure, but in terms of CIF, we hope to win first place in D-II. The main goal is to do our best and give it our all.”
The Imperial boys relay team won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3 minutes 31 seconds.
Southwest Eagle Julia Monreal had two first place finishes in the 1600- and 800-meter runs.
“I am excited: I set a personal record and broke a school record in the mile event. It was the highlight of the meet,” Southwest’s Monreal said. “It was a goal of mine coming into IVL’s, and there was a lot of physical conditioning, but also mental preparation that I did before the meet.”
The following finished first in the men’s track events: Eagle Miguel Ramirez (4:40.06) in the 1600-meter run, Spartan Daniel Zavala (15.18) 110-meter hurdles, Eagle Leonardo Velez (53.65) 400-meter run, Spartan Steven Luker (10.83) 100-meter run, Spartan Julian Reyna (2:02.37) 800-meter run, Wildcat Daniel Camillo (40.02) 300-meter hurdles, Spartan Steven Luker (21.92) 200-meter dash, Wildcat Archie Olvera (9:50.45) 3200-meter run, Adrian Gonzalez with 27.24 in the 100-meter dash, 58.58 in the 200-meter dash and in the Shot Put wheelchair.
The following had CIF SDS qualifying times in their respective events: Spartan Daniel Zavala (40.72) in 300-meter hurdles, Palo Verde’s Matthew Robertson (10.86) and Tiger Alfredo Dorame (10.89) in the 100-meter run, Eagle Steven Gomez (15.97) 110-meter Hurdles. Robertson (22.13) and Dorame (22.00) also qualified for the 200-meter dash.
The following finished first in the women’s track events: Eagle Evangelina Ruvalcaba (1:02.16) 400-meter run, Eagle Amanda Ramirez (12.67) 100-meter run, Spartan Alana Ortiz (50.82) 300-meter hurdles, Eagle Amanda Ramirez (26.70) 200-meter dash, Viking Lillian Strahm (12:10.07) 3200-meter run, Yizereth Cisneros (44.32) 100-meter dash Ambulatory and Shot Put Ambulatory.
