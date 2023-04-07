EL CENTRO – The Central Union High School Spartan boys 4x400 relay team has secured a spot in the Arcadia Invitational, which is known for attracting national attention and record-breaking performances.
Representing the Spartans in the relay event are friends and teammates, Arturo Estrada, Steven Luker, Daniel Zavala, and Julian Reyna.
“Being accepted into this track meet is a big accomplishment and honor,” CUHS track and field Head Coach David Hernandez said. “There are 690 schools from across 36 states competing in the two-day event, so to be selected truly shows where this group stands talent-wise.”
The Spartans qualified with a time of 3:25.70, which they earned during the 2022 CIF San Diego Section Finals. However for this group of Spartans, the bid to participate in the tournament was a goal set since last year.
“We feel like we accomplished our goal by reaching this tournament,” the Spartans’ 4x400 relay team said. “We have been preparing for this since last season. Over the summer we put in a lot of hard work and are just hoping to compete and walk away with a personal record.”
Despite the team enduring different injuries throughout the season, the Spartans are hopeful and looking forward to making a statement.
“Our team has overcome some injuries, but we have taken a lot of rest days and are all coming back healthy,” Daniel Zavala said.
“Competing at this tournament is a chance for us to make a statement, not only in Arcadia but amongst local Valley teams as well,” Julian Reyna said. “We are very motivated and that starts in practice. We push each other to the max and set high standards for each other.”
The Spartans will be competing in the 4x400 meter relay open session of the meet, where they will face teams from California, Texas, and North Carolina.
“We will be racing against some pretty fast kids, some of the fastest in the nation, but we are looking forward to it,” Steven Luker said. “There has been a lot of conditioning and the 400-meters workout is not a joke, so as long as we walk away at 3:25 or better we did our job.”
This relay team is not defined by their athleticism but by the chemistry they have formed throughout the season, the team said, as they rely on trusting each other and camaraderie when handing off the baton.
“Having good chemistry with your teammates is super important because you need to know you can trust that guy who you are passing the baton to,” Arturo Estrada said. “You have to be confident they can do it, and we are, but in relay competitions it comes down to you putting all your trust in your teammates.”
The Spartans 4x400 relay team will hit the track at the Arcadia Invitational on Saturday, April 8 at Arcadia High School in Arcadia, California.
