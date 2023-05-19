IMPERIAL VALLEY – Six CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference teams will be represented at the CIF SDS divisional Track and Field finals tomorrow, Saturday, May 20, at Mt. Carmel High School in San Diego.
Southwest, Central Union, and Brawley Union high schools will compete in Division II, while Imperial, Palo Verde, and Holtville high schools compete in D-III.
Out of all the qualifiers, Central Spartan Alana Ortiz and Imperial Tiger Cheney Gomez are headlining the group as the only athletes to qualify for three individual events.
Ortiz qualified for the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles and the high jump event. Ortiz is the only Spartan on the women’s side to qualify for the CIF Finals. Ortiz came in eighth place with a time of 17.42 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth place with a time of 48.75 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.
“I was nervous, but I was just focused on getting a personal record for each event,” Ortiz said. “Prelims was a little tiring but I tried to stay focused and in the moment.”
“Last year I came in 10th place in 300-meter hurdles and only the Top 9 qualified for the Finals, so it was definitely a goal of mine to qualify for that event this year,” she said.
Ortiz saw another fourth place finish in the high jump event, with a jump of 4 feet 9 inches.
“Going into Saturday I am just looking to do my best, stay relaxed, and stay focused,” Ortiz said. “I am trying to break a school record in a few of the events and hopefully I am able to end in the Top 3 for the high jump event and qualify for the state competition.”
Sporting red, Tiger Cheney Gomez qualified for the 100-meter hurdles, discus throw, and shot put event. Gomez came in eighth during the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.81 seconds, yet had first place finishes in the discus and shot put events.
In D-II, the Brawley Wildcats will be represented by Daniel Camillo in the 300-meter hurdles event, Marlon De La Torre in the 800-meter run, Archie Olvera in the 3200-meter run, and Azaria Martin in the shot put event. The Wildcats men’s 4x400 relay team also qualified for the finals after coming in ninth with a time of 3 minutes 33.69 seconds.
The Southwest Eagles have one male qualifier in Steven Gomez, who will compete in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles after finishing in eighth place in each event.
Eagles’ Evangelina Ruvalcaba will compete in the 400-meter run, Karly Espinoza qualified for the shot put event, and the women’s 4x400 relay team secured a finals appearance as well.
The Spartans will see the most action in D-II, beginning with the track events. The Central Spartans will have Steven Luker compete in the 100- and 200-meter run, Daniel Zavala in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles event, and Julian Reyna will participate in the 800-meter run.
For the field events, Spartan Israel Rascon qualified for both the discus throw and shot put events, with teammate Charlie Sullivan also qualifying for the shot put event. Spartan Arturo Estrada qualified for the triple jump event.
The Spartans will compete in the 4x100, 4x400, and 4x800 men’s relay events.
The Palo Verde Yellow Jackets had only one individual qualifier in Mathew Roberston, who will compete in the 200- and 100-meter runs. The Yellow Jackets will make a finals appearance in the men’s 4x100-meter relay event.
The Imperial Tigers will see action across the board, with men’s and women’s qualifiers in both the track and the field events. For the track events, Tiger Alfredo Dorame will compete in the 100- and 200-meter run, Octavio Ayala qualified in the 300-meter hurdles, and Jimena Valdovinos will compete in the 400-meter run.
In the field events, Ethan Arreola will see action in the discus throw and shot put events, while Jared Nizon competes in the high jump and triple jump events. Tigers Amalia Cardona and Thomas Alvarez both qualified for the shot put event, while Jaden Wilson qualified for the triple jump.
The Tigers will compete in the women’s 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays and the men’s 4x100, 4x400, and 4x800 meter relays.
The Vikings will be represented by Lillian Strahm in the 3200-meter run and by Lauren Ripley in the discus throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.