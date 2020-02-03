HOLTVILLE — The Holtville Rotary Wrestling Invitational is just about bursting at the seams.
The 57th edition (that’s older than the Super Bowl), which wrapped up on Saturday, was the biggest to date, with this year’s 47-team field usurping last year’s 45-team field, which was bigger than 2018’s 41-team field, which was a cut above 2017’s 33.
It may be approaching maximum capacity, though. Real estate is already at a premium. For Friday’s early rounds there were eight mats in simultaneous action, but only five of those could fit in the school gym. Another was in a low-ceilinged practice room and two more were out-of-doors.
But how to further grow the brand is a problem for 2021.
Here in 2020 spectators got a full dose of the taut, pulpy action they’ve come to expect from a Holtville bash.
Valley natives will be pleased to note that despite the considerably brawny nature of this year’s competition, local athletes from all corners turned in excellent performances — on the whole a big step up from last year.
Evidence of local success starts at the top where there were two area champs in Paul Ortiz (at 162 pounds) and Wolfgang Horner (at 287), both of Imperial High School. The past two tournaments had seen just one local wrestler win an individual crown, with Ortiz turning the trick in 2019 and Brawley great Dane Martinez triumphing in 2018.
Beyond that the Valley had six finalists, up from last year’s three, with Central’s Omar Rosas (154 pounds), Brawley’s Alan Carrillo (172), Southwest’s Benji Alvarez (184) and Brawley’s Javier Martinez (287) each taking a turn on center stage in addition to Ortiz and Horner.
Holtville’s Donovan Johnston (108 pounds, third place), Payton Iten (134, fourth) and Richard Garcia (140, third), along with Brawley’s Anthony Maldonado (122, fourth), JJ Gutierrez (147, fourth) and Central’s Andrew Castillo (222, third) each made it to day two but petered out in the semifinals.
In securing his second straight Holtville tourney win, Ortiz, now a junior, showed what strides he has made over the past year. His 6-2 win over Olympian senior Tyshawn Anderson 2019 was a touch-and-go thing. He had to probe carefully and pick his spots, being very careful to avoid situations in which the bulkier Anderson could bring his strength to bear.
This year, against other Olympian man in Michael Esquer, Ortiz was pretty much all attack, all the time. He would go in, get his man, drag him down and hold him there. It was very no-nonsense. He didn’t get the satisfaction of a win by fall, but his 6-0 shutout brooked no argument.
After winning last year, Ortiz had been briefly overwhelmed by joy, smiling all over, shouting, leaping into arms … the works.
It was big win, given his family’s history of competing in the tournament through the years without any golden moments.
By contrast this year was an exercise in taking care of business.
“I felt like I won the tournament in more dominant fashion than I did last year,” said Ortiz, after the fact. “I think I’ve improved my standing positions, my shots and setting up, and also just on my top game, just grinding people down and riding it out. … I think I can definitely make it three in a row next year.”
Horner, Imperial’s other big winner, was more focused on the outcome of his finals match in the context of what it means for Imperial Valley League competition, seeing as he was up against his top-league rival in Brawley’s Martinez.
“This win was important, not just for getting first, but because I need to establish dominance over him for IVLs,” Horner said.
To what extent Horner did establish dominance in his 2-0 victory is debatable. It appeared to be a very evenly contested match. Most of the action was from the neutral position, where neither combatant was able to get a good grip on the other.
Horner’s points came in the second period when he chose down to start and was after a lengthy struggle able to pull a reversal on Martinez, looking surprisingly quick and nimble once he had established control, shifting his hips to keep Martinez from wriggling free.
“Neither one of us had much offense, but I was able to capitalize on his mistakes. For example, when he did a big pull on the leg and I got him on his butt that was a big thing,” Horner said.
Tiger head coach Mark Benedict praised both champs to the skies.
“It’s outstanding the performance they gave. Day in, day out they come in the room and they work hard and they show the proof of that every tournament,” he said. “Paul, he’s a special kid. He’s got great talent and I think he really displayed that today. He dominated throughout the tournament. He was focused, he pushed the pace and he never let up. … I’ve known (Horner) since he was a little kid and he’s always had that fire and that desire. He works really, really hard, but he’s still young. For as well as he does there’s still room to improve, which is great, because that means there’s awesome stuff in his future.”
As a team Imperial finished seventh overall with 127.5 points. The Tigers might’ve done better, but an injury to top 108-pounder (and 2019 finalist) Naythan Galbiso cost them a few points.
Brawley was tops among locals in team scoring, finishing fourth with 158.5 points.
Neither the Wildcats nor the Tigers had any chance of catching top dog Rancho Bernardo, though.
The Broncos have been the terror of this tournament for a while now, winning it every year since 2016, and their 349.5 points this year were miles above second-place Olympian.
A couple of Rancho Bernardo wrestlers — Jaden Le and Tyler Badgett — even made history at just the fourth and fifth (as far as tourney organizers can discern) four-peat individual champs in the event’s lengthy run.
Le, who wrestles at 140 pounds, was also named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler in a lower weight class. Oceanside High 197-pounder Shane Hansen took home MOW honors among the big(ger) boys, just like he did last year.
Hansen was also took home the Benji Rivas Award for his work as the tournament’s premier takedown artist for the second straight year.
The whole tournament is a tremendous joint undertaking by the Holtville community, with all sorts of logistical hitches and hang-ups to sort out, so it’s no wonder that one of the first things HHS AD (and head wrestling coach) CJ Johnston did when asked how he felt post tournament was to laugh and say that he’s “glad it’s over.”
Even so, he felt that year 57 was certainly a good one, even if there had been issues here and there.
“First day started out good, be we kinda slowed down a little toward the end. We had quite a few teams so it went a little later than I would’ve liked it to and we ended up stopping a round early, but we got back on track today and started the finals on time,” Johnston said. “Overall, I thought it was a success. We had a lot of support from our Holtville students. They did a really great job of working the tables and helping out with the snack bar and whatever else we needed help with … (and) the competition was great.”
