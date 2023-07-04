IMPERIAL – Summer League Basketball continues to hit the courts, with Imperial High School continuing to host a weekly set of games.
As the CIF-mandated dead period approaches effective Sunday, July 16, the Tigers will continue to host games for the next two weeks.
The Tigers will host games on Thursday, July 6 and Thursday, July 13 in Imperial with games beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Spectators interested in attending are encouraged to check with respective schools on participation and start times.
