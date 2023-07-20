CHULA VISTA – A literally two-year run by the El Centro Little League Under 12 All-Stars ended for the 2023 District 22 Champions on Monday night, July 17, as they fell to the Eastlake All-Stars in another consolation-bracket game at the California Little League’s Western Regional Sectional Section 7 U-12 All-Star Tournament.
For 2023, the El Centro All-Stars of coach Manny Vasquez were a team on a mission as they had eight returning All-Stars who, as 11-year-olds in 2022, lost in the District 22 U-12 All-Star finals to Calexico.
That mission included sweeping through the District 22 All-Star tournament, outscoring opponents 24-4, defeating the Holtville U-12 All-Stars 4-0 in the tournament’s championship game on Saturday, July 1.
The District 22 champs then had to wait two weeks for the Section 7 All-Star tournament hosted by District 42 (Eastlake) to begin. El Centro showed some rust in losing their opening round game to Alpine American by a score of 12-0 on Saturday.
On Sunday, the El Centro U-12’s bounced back with an 11-1 victory over Spring Valley to advance to the consolation championship on Monday, July 17, where they fell to the host Eastlake All-Stars by a score of 17-0.
“The best we could do was try ... they earned right to represent District 22 and they put up a good fight,” Vasquez said. “After the game they felt that they left it all on the field, and after playing as 10-11-12’s, it gave them some closure.”
Also putting his Little League career into perspective was Mateo Oviedo, who shared with Vasquez after the game that he had tried his best because “...it was my last chance to get to Williamsport.”
