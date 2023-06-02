Vikings advance, Tigers fall in Regionals
The third-seeded Holtville High Vikings defeated the seventh-seeded Boron Bobcats 6-0 while the fifth-seeded Imperial High Tigers fell 5-2 to the first-seeded Santa Paula Cardinals in the Division IV SoCal regional semi-finals on Thursday, June 1. The Vikings will take on the Cardinals on Saturday, June 3 in Santa Paula at 4 p.m. in the 2023 SoCal regional championship game.

 ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

