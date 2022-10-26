HOLTVILLE – The Holtville versus Calipatria football rivalry will be renewed on the gridiron with the annual Axe Game this Thursday.
With the traditional Axe trophy going to the winner, the stand-alone game will pit the Calipatria Hornets (0-2) and Holtville Vikings (0-2) squads against each other, prepping hard this week to win the coveted Axe.
Holtville overcame the Hornets 43-0 in 2021. This year, the Vikings are hoping to put on a show for their hometown crowd, while the Hornets are hoping to compete until the final whistle is blown.
The Hornets’ new-this-season Head Coach, Benny Carter-Martin, will be leading them into battle on the gridiron Thursday night in unfriendly territory.
While the Hornets have struggled throughout the season, rivalry games bring out the best in football teams.
“Offensively, we are looking to execute our playbook at full speed with no hesitations,” Carter-Martin said. “Defensively, the goal is to make big tackles and play with a sense of fearlessness.”
A game described to be full of pride, intensity, and community, the Hornets are hoping to go out with a bang by competing at a high level, said Carter-Martin.
“We have had a tough season,” said Carter-Martin. “But, I am super proud of these boys, they continue to compete and stick with it, and have been persistent, even when times get tough.”
According to Calipatria Athletic Director Ted Hughes, a successful fall season would include a big win against their long-time rival.
“A game day pep rally, a revived drumline, and efforts to transport as many students to the game as possible are all in the works,” Hughes said.
As hosts, the Vikings are making similar efforts as they are selling t-shirts, holding a pep rally on game day, and working hard in practice to prepare for the big game, Holtville High’s Assistant Athletic Director, Gabriel Ponce, said.
“The Axe Game represents pride, unity, and spirit,” Ponce said. “You see two towns come together and compete. Winning this game gives our students and our town a sense of accomplishment and pride.”
The Vikings’ offense is led by running back Zephan Duarte, who is averaging 118 rushing yards per game. Defensively, the Vikings have Fermin Velarde averaging 14 tackles per game.
The Axe Game will be the first time the two teams meet this season, which brings a sense of uncertainty as they prepare for the big game. It serves as the end of the regular season for both teams, as neither will advance to the postseason.
The Axe game will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Birger Field in Holtville, California.
