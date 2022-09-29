CALEXICO- On Tuesday night the Calexico Bulldogs hosted the Holtville Vikings for their second meeting this season. For the Vikings, this matchup was a chance to test their skills on the road. The Vikings overcame the Bulldogs in three sets (25-14, 25-7, 25-19), finishing the night with a big league win.
The first set started with the Vikings taking an early lead, using their offensive and defensive skill set to get on the board. Viking Kamryn Walker made her offensive presence known with a few big kills, this helped maintain the Vikings’ four-point lead. Both teams excelled at serving, as the two racked up significant wins behind the line. Before the final stretch of the set, the Vikings were up 19-14. The Vikings continued to find open spaces where they could tip the ball and were successful until the very end. The Vikings walked away with a 25-14 victory.
Once the second set began, the Vikings were looking to put their hard work to the test. The Vikings focused on playing their game and used that as a motivator throughout the set. The Vikings stayed consistent while the Bulldogs were looking to make some big plays. The Vikings took an early lead, as the Bulldogs worked hard for every point. The Vikings continue to display a strong performance, with significant kills, digs, and aces. The Vikings overcame the Bulldogs 25-7.
The third set started close, with each team keeping each other within a two-point margin. The Bulldogs were hungry for a win as they never let the Vikings take too much of a lead. The set started as a nail-biter as both teams fought hard for every point. The Vikings took their largest lead when they went up 17-13. However, the Bulldogs continued to fight and worked hard to protect their house. The Vikings increased their lead behind a few big plays from Jasmine Garewal and finished the game by a six-point margin. The Vikings ended with a 25-19 victory.
Headlining this year’s Viking offense are senior Kamryn Walker and junior Jasmine Garewal, the duo led the team with a combined total of 36 kills. However, it was a team effort as the duo had help from Sofie Irungaray who added 36 assists to the match.
For Garewal, who finished the night with 20 kills, the match-up was all about not getting too comfortable. With over ten years of experience in the sport, Garewal recognizes that staying on your toes is essential. However, Garewal shares that a factor of the teams’ success is their chemistry and ability to not get too high or too low.
“Once we get one hit going, it just gives the whole team going, and we were able to build on that energy and carry it from play to play and set to set. For us, as a team, it all starts with our energy, even when we get down, there’s always a next one, and we need to keep our energy up for that,” said Garewal.
Walker finished the night with 16 kills and put everything the team worked on in practice to the test. According to Walker, preparation for the match included combos, reads, and adapting to the ever-changing circumstances that arise from every rally.
“Our energy got tested, but all of our physical abilities picked us up as a team and gave us the motivation to keep playing hard. It’s easy to let the score affect your play, but our attention was on keeping our energy up and focusing on what was coming next,” said Walker.
The Vikings will use the rest of the week to prepare for tournament play over the weekend. Today, the Bulldogs will travel to take on San Luis Sidewinders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.