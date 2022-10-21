EL CENTRO – The Southwest Eagles volleyball team hosted the Holtville Vikings for their final league match-up, where the Vikings (8-0) overcame the Eagles (0-8) in three sets (25-11, 25-5, 25-10) to finish league play undefeated on Wednesday, October 19.
The Vikings dominated the first set with their serving and offensive plays.
Leading the Vikings roster was Kamryn Walker, who finished with eight kills, while Sofie Irungaray added 23 assists to the win.
The Vikings’ Skylar Hanson finished with five aces and is eager to move on to the postseason, she said.
“At practice we go over our technique and try to replicate that game time feeling, but we just try to play our game every single match,” Hanson said.
Hanson currently leads the Vikings in blocks with 106 on the season.
“It is all about energy, and focusing on how we are playing, and keeping the momentum going from the start of the game to the end,” she said.
The was no stopping the Vikings going into the second and third sets.
The Vikings’ offensive threat, Jasmine Garewal, finished with six aces and 13 kills.
“We had to play our game and just focus on what we could control, and that helped us win today,” Garewal said.
Garewal claims this team’s chemistry and bond on and off the court is the cornerstone of their success.
“We work hard in practice and try to get in as many reps as possible,” Garewal said, “but it is the energy and connection of this team that has let us achieve so much.”
For the Eagles, the match-up marked the last time some of the players would be playing together.
Southwest Senior Heidy Mardueno reminisced about the final moments of playing with a team who has become like family.
“We all connected from the start and built that team chemistry pretty early on, which helped us throughout the season,” Mardueno said.
“It is bittersweet but there are great memories that came from this season,” she said. “It is one of the best teams I have played on, and I will cherish it forever.”
Also sporting the Eagles’ purple for the last time was Emily Mulvihill, who spent part of the season recovering from an injury.
“I’ve had an injury all season but seeing the team compete and give it their all was great, but also bittersweet,” Mulvihill said.
“The girls are working so hard, and I am excited for them,” she said. “It has been an amazing experience playing for the Eagles.”
The IVL regular season has officially come to an end for both the Eagles and Vikings.
It was confirmed Thursday evening that the Vikings have officially made the Division III playoffs next week. Given their current record, Holtville has the potential to gain home court advantage up until the CIF Finals, which will be determined this weekend.
The team started the season with the goal of an undefeated season and a CIF finals appearance, and it seems like they are well on their way.
