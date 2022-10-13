HOLTVILLE — The Holtville Vikings (6-0) volleyball team hosted the Brawley Wildcats (3-3) in their final match-up of the season on Tuesday evening.
The Vikings pushed past the Wildcats in a three-set sweep (15-25, 17-25, 14-25) to maintain their undefeated league record.
The Vikings have two matches left, against the Bulldogs and Eagles, respectively previously defeating both teams. The Vikings are looking at an undefeated season and an IVL championship under their belt next week if they keep it up.
The Vikings' offense was led by Kamryn Walker, who finished with nine kills, and Jasmine Garewal, who added seven kills to the win.
The match started like others, with the first set starting close and each team keeping each other within a two-point margin.
As one of the seniors on the team, Walker was laser focused on preserving the team’s momentum from set-to-set and match-to-match.
“We are working hard on not getting complacent, staying confident, and keeping the energy up,” Walker said. “We can get down but as long as we pick each other up, we are still in it.”
Holtville only needed one opportunity to take the lead in the first set, and they seized it when Jasmine Garewal went behind the serving line.
Behind Garewal, the Vikings took their largest lead of the set when they went up 17-13. While the Wildcats found success on the corners, the Vikings maintained their lead and finished with a ten-point win, 15-25.
For Holtville to remain ‘in it’ they need a team effort, and that started with defensive specialist Kalli Straham, who worked hard to cover the Vikings’ backs.
“We can't worry about external factors, we just have to focus on ourselves, and working hard is how we have gotten to this point," Straham said. "It's about trying to get a hand on every ball and making it possible for the offense to run."
Once Straham got a touch, the offense began to run under setter Sofie Irungaray, who finished with 21 assists.
Going into the second set, Irungaray played a crucial role in maintaining the Vikings' eight-point lead, 11-17. The Wildcats created opportunities for their outside hitters, yet the Vikings kept their composure. The Vikings ended with a 17-25 win in the second set.
The Vikings looked like a well-oiled machine, the team to beat in the Imperial Valley League.
Brawley head coach Lindsay Rubin, however, focused on what her team can control.
“Our goal has been to play together from set to set, giving setters options and improving every game,” Rubin said. “We have two games left and we are looking to get better by focusing on the little details.”
Once the third set rolled around, the Vikings hit the court with just as much intensity. It started close, but as seen previously, give the Vikings an inch and they will run a mile with it.
As the set entered its final stretch, the Vikings took a ten-point lead over the Wildcats, 9-19. In true Viking fashion, they relied on their teamwork and individual skills to maintain the lead, ending with a 14-25 victory over the Wildcats.
With an undefeated season underway, the Vikings are expected to have a lengthy postseason run.
Currently, the Vikings' record and number five ranking in DIII is allowing them to maintain home-court advantage going into the postseason.
The Wildcats are currently ranked at number nine, meaning that if they win their last two league games, they could potentially slip into postseason play. However, the Wildcats would most likely play road games.
Both teams will return to the court today, as the Vikings host the Bulldogs and the Wildcats host the Eagles.
