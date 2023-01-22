EL CENTRO – The Holtville High School Vikings (12-10 overall, 2-1 league) girls basketball team took on the Central Union High Spartans (10-10 overall, 0-2 league) on the road for an Imperial Valley League match up, where the Vikings overcame the Spartans, 64-39.
The Vikings offense was led by seniors Skylar Hanson with 24 points and eight rebounds, and Kamryn Walker who added 19 points, ten assists, seven rebounds, and seven steals. Defensively, the green-and-yellow had senior Demi Johnston add 16 rebounds and seven points, while junior Jasmine Garewal ended the night with eight rebounds and six points.
“Skylar had a fantastic start, getting 12 of our 15 first-quarter points, and Kamryn had great court vision tonight, finding open teammates,” said Vikings Head Coach Murray Anderson. "We shot the ball well, and we were able to get the lead early and maintain it throughout."
With Hanson finding her shot in the first, the Spartans trailed by seven after the first quarter, 15-8. Hanson finished the night with nine made field goals and two made three-pointers.
The Vikings had the highest scoring quarter in the second, adding 19 points to extend their lead, heading into halftime up on the Spartans, 34-13.
“We didn't bring the defensive effort and toughness necessary," said Spartans Head Coach Jason McClain. "Our opponent made us pay for that mistake.”
The Vikings maintained their lead in the third using defense to put a halt to the Spartans’ offense.
After adding 15 points in the third, Holtville took their largest lead of the game, going into the fourth quarter at 49-23.
The Spartans added 16 points to finish the fourth quarter to make the final score 64-39.
“We continue to beat ourselves, but have another opportunity [against the Brawley Wildcats] to put it all together,” McClain said of Central looking forward to their next opponent.
Holtville and Central met earlier this season during the Imperial Valley Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament. Similar to the most recent match up, it was a defensive battle — both teams held each other to less than 30 total points. The Vikings defeated the Spartans 29-17 in that non-league meeting.
The two team will meet in Holtville for a final league match up in early February.
The Spartans continued IVL play with a win, 44-36, at home against the Brawley Wildcats on Friday, January 20.
The Central Spartans will continue IVL play tomorrow, Monday, January 23, as they take on the Imperial Tigers (18-3 overall, 3-0 league) in El Centro at 7 p.m.
The Holtville Vikings will return to the court on Tuesday, January 24 to take on the Brawley Wildcats (6-16 overall, 0-3 league) in Brawley at 7 p.m.
