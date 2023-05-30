Vikings remain at home for state opening round

The Holtville High School Vikings softball team pose for a photo with their championship patches and banner after claiming the CIF SDS Division II Championship with a 7-1 victory over the Santana High Sultans on Friday, May 26, at the San Diego State University Softball Stadium in San Diego.

The third-seeded Vikings (23-5 overall) will host the sixth-seeded Ganesha High School team (16-0 overall) on Tuesday, May 30 in Holtville at 4 p.m. for the opening round of the 2023 CIF SoCal Division IV Softball Championships.