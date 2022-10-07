IMPERIAL- On Wednesday afternoon the Imperial Tigers volleyball team hosted the Holtville Vikings in their second league match-up of the season. The previous match-up was a fight to the finish as they went into extra points in the final set, and the Vikings overcame the Tigers 3-1. This match-up was no exception; both teams were ready for the challenge. After three sets (25-15, 25-16, 25-23), the Vikings (5-0) overcame the Tigers (3-2) to remain undefeated in league play.
As the first set began, you could feel the intensity rise. The Tigers opened play by serving the first ball. Both teams kept each other within a one-point margin at the start, 3-4, as blockers from both sides worked hard to protect their front lines. The Vikings took their largest lead when they went up 17-11. Behind a few big plays from Kamryn Walker, the Vikings pulled ahead by a nine-point margin and overcame the Tigers 25-15.
Both teams entered the second set with a strong sense of determination. The Vikings continued to execute their game plan while the Tigers defended their house. The Tigers got on the board behind some big plays from their front row. The Vikings took an eight-point lead as they were up 16-8. The Tigers were able to garner some momentum as their hitters found crevices to muscle in the live ball. The Vikings never lost their composure and ended the set with a 25-16 victory.
The third set marked a new beginning, and both teams stepped onto the court with even more passion than the first. It started like the others, both teams fighting hard for every loose ball. They kept each other within a one-point margin, 7-7. The Tigers found new areas to lay the ball in and covered as much of the hardwood floor as possible. The Tigers saw success from behind the serving line to put them ahead for the first time in the set, 11-15. Going into the final stretch, both teams were at an even, 17-17. It was a fight to the finish as it remained a one-point game until a kill from Jasmine Garewal ended the set and gave the Vikings a 25-23 win.
Imperial head coach Jill Tucker was proud of her team for never giving up and fighting hard until the end. The resilience and grit of the Tigers in the third set showed that they are an unstoppable force.
“The Vikings are a physically great team, and we had a few mishaps, but the girls never gave up at any point...they had such a fight in them until the very end, which was great to see,” said Tucker.
The Vikings are a tough team to face, especially, as some members have been playing together for ten years. For Sofie Irungaray, who finished with 15 assists and three kills, this is a defining factor of the team’s success.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game, but our energy carried us throughout the game,...we said ‘let’s play with our hearts not our minds,’ and for us, that meant not letting our negative mindset get the best of us,” said Irungaray.
Leading the Vikings’ offense was Jasmine Garewal, who finished with thirteen kills, followed by Kamryn Walker, who ended with ten kills. As one of the Vikings’ leaders, Walker is ready to step up and lead her teammates by encouraging them or making a big play.
“We knew we had to come out strong and play until the very end…it’s all about getting that one play to get us back in it, and we were successful today. Mentally we are hungry and ready to keep moving forward,” said Walker.
Both teams will return to the court on Tuesday, as the Tigers host the Eagles and the Vikings host the Wildcats.
