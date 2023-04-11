Taking advantage of a two-week hiatus in both the Imperial Valley and Desert League’s baseball seasons, four teams competed in the San Diego Downtown Lions High School Baseball Tournament, the oldest and largest tourney in the United States.
Two of the teams, the Holtville High Vikings and Imperial High Tigers, were originally scheduled to compete in the four-day Lions Tournament which was founded in 1951 while two others, the Brawley High Wildcats, and the Calexico High Bulldogs, played two games each.
For first-year Holtville Head Coach John Ayon the 2023 Lions Tournament was both familiar but also more of a challenge than his previous trips to the pre-Easter classic as an assistant to then-coaches Benny Carter-Martin and Cory Moreno.
“It was familiar because I was there as an assistant every year for eight years, four each with Cory and Benny,” Ayon said, “but this is my first year as head coach and it’s different because I’m now responsible for transportation, scheduling the player's release times, the pitching rotation ... a lot more.”
Holtville (9-5, 1-0 DL) opened the Lions Tournament last Monday, April 3, by visiting the Southwest High Raiders of San Diego, suffering a one-run, eight-inning loss by a score of 6-5. That game was followed by a 12-2 Holtville win over the Viewpoint High Patriots of Calabasas.
The Vikings then ran into a tough Castaic High School Coyote team, losing by a score of 21-4.
“We pitched two freshmen and a sophomore against Castaic, and they are a good team and that’s going to happen at a tournament like this,” Ayon said. “Your pitching is going to get tested. You set up a rotation and you have to stick to it and for the most part it worked for us.”
It indeed worked for the Vikings in their final tournament game, as Holtville scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 2-1 deficit to Northern California’s Oak Park High Eagles, with Holtville winning by a score of 3-2.
“We’ll go back next year ... it’s good competition,” Ayon said. “We got to see three LA area schools so that was something different, and it’s the first time since the start of the season we’ve played out of the Valley.”
For Imperial (8-9, 1-0 IVL), the Lions Tournament was somewhat an exercise in futility as the Tigers dropped four games, three of them in agonizing one-run loses, one of which got away from Imperial in extra-innings.
“We were able to get some at-bats, gets some pitchers into games, and you’d like the results to be favorable," Imperial Coach Javier Ramos said, "but we’ll learn from them and get better."
“We went extra innings and errors cost us in the close games, and that’s the learning process ... not to provide the other team with help," Ramos said.
Imperial opened the tournament against San Diego Section teams, opening with a 2-1 loss to the Mission Bay High Buccaneers, before falling to the Maranatha Christian High Eagles by a score of 13-4 on Tuesday, April 4.
On Wednesday April 5, Imperial traveled to Chula Vista to face the Hilltop High Lancers, losing to Hilltop by a score of 8-7. The Tigers finished up Lions Tournament play on Thursday April 6 in Santee, losing a 12-11 slug-fest in eight innings to the El Capitan High Vaqueros.
“Good competition," Ramos said. "We played some teams in our division and one above, played in different parks, (and) may play there in the playoffs, so overall it was a good experience. We are fans of the Lions as we got four games against teams with a high strength-of-schedule, and that helps for the playoffs.”
Meanwhile the two other Valley teams, Brawley and Calexico, who were not originally scheduled to play the entire tournament, but found themselves pitch-hitting, as it were, playing two games each as last minute replacements.
“Both Ricky (Calexico Coach Ricky Guzman) and I have played in the tournament and we had let them know beforehand that we would be interested in playing some games,” Brawley Coach Pedro Carranza said.
"A team out of the Tahoe area did not have enough players due to illness, so Calexico and I were able to pick up their games and we had two each,” Carranza said.
Brawley, Calexico, and the Central Spartans did not play in the Lions Tournament this year for various reasons including the daily travel, players missing a week of school, and not having enough pitching.
Playing two games, however, appears to have been exactly what the two schools wanted for last week.
“This was perfect for us," Carranza said. "We got in a couple of games without the four-day back-and-forth. It was a God-send as it wasn’t against San Diego schools, so we didn’t have to worry about it affecting our power ranking directly as it goes off their population.”
Guzman’s Bulldogs (7-5, 0-1 IVL) traveled on April 3 to Spring Valley and lost a close game, by a score of 3-2, to the Monte Vista High Monarchs before returning Wednesday, April 5, to San Diego City College and dropping a 7-3 decision to the Oxnard High School Yellowjackets.
On April 4, Brawley (10-7, 0-1 IVL) met the El Diamante High School Miners of Visalia at Mater Dei High School in Chula Vista, with the Wildcats losing to the Miners by a score of 5-4.
Carranza’s Wildcats rebounded on Thursday, April 6 when they hosted the Vista Grande High Spartans from Casa Grande, Ariz., at home on Wiest Field, where the Wildcats prevailed by a 4-2 score.
“Vista Grande played us on their way home on what would have been their Thursday game in San Diego,” Carranza said, “so we were able to get a home game and they got a game where they got to go home earlier, so it worked out for both of us.”
