NORWALK, Calif. – It was a big weekend for two local boys wrestling teams at the Juan Enriquez Memorial Tournament at John Glenn High School in Norwalk, as the Holtville High School Vikings finished second and the Imperial High Tigers finished fourth out of over fifty schools.
Holtville (172.5 pts) came in second with a mere 3.5 points behind tournament champion Santa Fe High School (175), with Holtville racking up six medals.
“It was our first Southern Section (CIF) tournament this season and we came with two champions and four other wrestlers placing, so it was a great overall result,” said Holtville Coach CJ Johnston. “We knew going into the tournament we would end up in the mix from our results from last year and then we just fell short of winning it.”
Holtville indeed claimed two champions in Mason Navarro (138) and Seth Iten (160), while Holtville’s Dion Johnston (132) took third place, Maddox Toten (152) finished fourth, and Fernando Rivera (106) finished in sixth place.
Meanwhile, Imperial (156.5 points) garnered five medals en route to its fourth place finish.
“Honestly, going into the tournament I saw a couple of holes in our lineup,” Imperial Coach Jerry Barragan said. “We’ve been fighting illness as a team and it was our first time in a Southern Section tournament this year, but the team showed up strong.”
Included in Imperial’s five medalists was 182-pounder Adam Avila, being named the tournament’s Upper Weight-MVP after winning his division via three falls (pins), one technical fall and one major decision.
Barragan is in his first year as Tigers’ head coach of both the boys and girls wrestling teams after spending a decade coaching at both Imperial High and youth wrestling. Barragan said he was impressed by both Avila and fellow champion Ricardo Ortiz (106).
“We have a young team and both Adam and Ricardo are freshmen,” Barragan said. ”Adam has had an outstanding season (16-1) while working his way to his respective weight, and he did it the right way after football.”
For Imperial, the Tigers benefited not just from Avila finishing first in his division but also from the quality of his wins.
“His toughest test was in semi-finals as he was taken down but he picked his way back up to a major decision, and then (he) pinned his opponent in the finals,” Barragan said.
“Adam picked up bonus points for us and is hugely responsible for our finish,” he said. “Basically a regular win is three points, a major decision is four, a tech fall is five, and fall, or pin, is six points; so all his wins added to our total above just winning by decision.”
Also medaling for Imperial where third-place finisher Diego Harmon (120), fifth-place finisher Izak Barragan (138), and seventh-place finisher Valente Huerta (145).
Neither Imperial nor Holtville has a dual meet this week with the Tigers’ boys scheduled to compete at the Willenstein Classic at Ontario High School this weekend.
