HOLTVILLE – Holtville High School seniors and cousins Kamryn Walker and Kalli Strahm have wrapped up their last season playing for the Vikings, but not their athletic career.
Walker will go on to play softball at Vanguard University while Strahm takes her skills to California Lutheran University.
“In this next chapter of my athletic career, I am excited to create a bond with my new team and coaches and compete at this level,” Kamryn Walker said. “I am also excited to deepen my relationship with Christ.”
“I am excited to have the opportunity to compete at a higher level,” Kalli Strahm said. “Tougher competition will require me to step up my game to contribute to the team effort.”
On the brink of beginning new chapters, the pair bids farewell to a historic four years. Strahm and Walker both played volleyball and softball for the Vikings, where they won several Imperial Valley League championships together, and CIF San Diego Section divisional championships, and in their final year earned a SoCal softball State Championship win.
“At the start of my senior season, some goals I had were to leave it all on the field and have fun,” Walker said. “I gave my all physically and mentally this season. I had fun and enjoyed my last time playing with my girls.”
Walker showcased her grit and competitiveness up until her final moment in Viking green as an athlete, when she made the final play for Holtville to win the State Championship game.
“I knew from a young age I wanted to compete at the college level in either volleyball, basketball, or softball,” Walker said. “It was only last year when I realized softball was what I wanted most.”
As a multi-sport athlete, Walker ended her volleyball career with 305 kills and 476 digs across the 105 sets played and led the Vikings with 14 points, five rebounds, four steals, and four assists across 87 career basketball games.
Walker wrapped up her senior softball season with 46 runs, 58 hits, 21 runs batted in, and 35 stolen bases across the 31 games played during the 2023 spring season.
“My love for the game and competing is still so strong, so I wanted to be able to continue to create new bonds through it while also obtaining my degree,” Walker said.
With much success on the field and court, Walker notes that one of the biggest improvements came from finding a balance between how to be successful in and outside the classroom.
“From the start of my freshman year to now, I have improved in the classroom by learning the importance of time management and prioritizing,” Walker said. “Over my time as a student-athlete, I have learned to balance school and sports well.
Managing the duties of being a student-athlete is something Strahm knows all too well, as she is one of three Vikings’ Class of 2023 Valedictorians.
“I am not a huge fan of setting goals for myself because I never want to feel like I've reached the end,” Strahm said. “As soon as you set a goal for yourself, you are setting a limit on your potential growth.”
After excelling inside and outside the classroom, the sky is high for Strahm, who recognizes that self-improvement is a never-ending journey.
“I want to continuously strive to get better and find ways to improve every day,” Strahm said. “Knowing that this was my final season competing in a Vikings jersey motivated me to leave it all on the field, I didn't want to have any regrets at the end of the season.
Strahm ends the season boasting a 1.34 earned run average throughout the 209 innings pitched, giving up 157 hits and 162 strikeouts.
"My small stature was my biggest challenge to overcome; my success was never going to be dependent on physical size or athletic ability,” Strahm said. “Pitching requires speed, power, and strength; all three of these are things I lacked in comparison to other girls my age."
"I had to outsmart and outwork my opponents," she said. "I couldn't rely on blowing fastballs right by hitters, instead, I had to rely on command, movement, and strategic pitch calling.”
Strahm demonstrated how great you can be despite physical attributes in this year’s state championship game. Across ten innings, Strahm delivered 87 pitches, 65 of them being strikes, outworking the opposing pitcher, who ended the game with 160 pitches.
Strahm’s dominance in the circle was not a spontaneous act of greatness, instead, it was a result of the countless hours dedicated to the sport, even during trying times.
“I first realized I could have the opportunity to play softball at the collegiate level during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Strahm said. “With online classes and the lack of high school sports, travel ball was our only option. This is when I realized how much I loved the sport.”
“I was able to play simply for the fun of it, without the pressure of representing my school or trying to win a title,” Strahm said. “This newfound love for the game made me realize that four years of high school ball was not enough for me; I wanted to have more time to play the sport that I love," she said.
