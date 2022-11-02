The Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots confirmed that their CIF-SDS opening-round Division V playoff game with Mt. Empire High will be played on Cal Jones Field at Central Union High School on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
For spectators planning to attend any of the CIF football playoff games, tickets need to be purchased and activated electronically through the CIF's digital ticketing partner, GoFan (gofan.co). Ticket prices for Friday night's opening round games and next week's quarterfinals are $10 per adult ages 19 to 59 years old, and students/seniors ages 5 to 18, and age 60 years old and up, respectively.
