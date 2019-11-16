Vincent goose-eggs El Cajon Valley to advance to D-V semis

EL CENTRO — Defense wins championships. That’s what they say, and the Vincent Memorial Scots are going to need that to be true if they want to make good on the number one seed they’ve got in the CIF-SDS Division V football playoffs this year.
They’re off to a good start.
On Friday, with starting quarterback Hernan Olivas absent from the team for undisclosed reasons, the Scots’ defense — a dominant force all year long — kept on doing its thing, busting up play after play after play after play in a 23-0 shutout win over El Cajon Valley at Eagle Field here.
As usual it was Vincent’s fearsome front line that did the bulk of the busting, pretty much living in the El Cajon Valley backfield. They recorded at least a half a dozen sacks, quite possibly more, with Baraquiel Fimbres, Jose Monge, Derek Jimenez and Juan Pablo Robinson getting in on the action. And when they weren’t turfing ECV quarterback Joe Malone, they were swatting his passes. Fimbres, in particular, was a shot-blocker extraordinaire.
What’s more, the Scots pretty much completely erased the Braves’ ground game. After sauntering for 169 yards and three TDs in ECV’s round one win over Mountain Empire, running back Damarius Hyde was absolutely incognito in this one.
Fittingly it was the Scots’ defense that registered the first points of the night after the two offenses opened up the game by trading punts. Vincent’s Monge was able to pin the Braves back on their own three-yard line and when ECV’s Malone followed that up by dropping a shotgun snap in the end zone Robinson was there to fall on him for a safety and make it 2-0 with 7:56 to go in the first.
Unfortunately for the Scots, those points did not precede an onslaught. Getting the ball on their own 41 yard line after the free kick, Vincent went three-and-out again.
The Scots’ offense, with backup QB Alejandro Cervantes at the controls, was considerably scaled back. They operated out of split backs most of the night and kept things pretty vanilla with simple dives and sweeps. There was the occasional shot deep, a couple of screens and a few bootlegs, but Cervantes never really got cooking (he finished 6-for-15 for about 75 yards with no TD passes and one interception) and Vincent generally stuck to a run-first approach.
Still, they had success in spurts. Taking over at the ECV 32-yard line after a Brave three-and-out, Vincent went on a concise four-play drive to go up 9-0 with a 25-yard catch-run-from Cervantes to Diego Luna setting up an eight-yard Max Diaz tote.
The Scots’ next possession was their best of the night. Starting at their own 24, they marched 76 yards in 14 plays. A 30-yard chunk of that came on a Cervantes to Noe Saenz connection and another 15 came on a facemask call, but Diaz added 24 yards on four carries and Cervantes himself was the one to punch it in on a QB sneak at the goal line, making it 16-0 after a Christian Molina PAT.
While the drive was a tactical success, it didn’t come free. Diaz was forced to exit the game with a serious knee injury, depriving the Scots of one of their more reliable yardage guys. Henceforth the Scots’ already depleted O would get herkier and jerkier.
Vincent’s next for drives went punt, knee to end the half, punt, punt. The Scots may not have scored again if it weren’t for Cervantes having what was basically a Superman moment on their third drive of the second half, scoring on a 30-yard scramble that saw him spin away from half of the El Cajon Valley team and escape a would-be jersey-tackle that lasted at least five yards. That made it 23-0 with 4:43 left in the fourth.
That was pretty much that.
In the fourth quarter Vincent tried (lackadaisically) to run out the clock and El Cajon Valley tried to score some pride points. The Braves nearly managed it getting down to the goal line with under a minute left, but the Scots wanted the shutout and stuffed three straight runs as the clock expired to keep the scoreboard clean.
Next up for Vincent will be a date with fourth-seeded Francis Parker, fresh off a 44-20 thumping of Crawford. It could be a tough game for them if they can’t find some more offense before go-time, but then again, if this defense keeps cooking, it could be that nothing can stop them.
