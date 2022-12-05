IMPERIAL VALLEY — The Cardinal/Eagle tournament hosted at Southwest and Calipatria high schools came to a close with the Vincent Memorial Scots winning the silver pool and the Hoover Cardinals (3-1-0) winning the gold pool on Saturday, December 3.
The second-year tournament has two pools, a gold and silver, with the gold pool playing at Southwest in El Centro and the silver playing at Calipatria High School in Calipatria. During the tourney, which kicked off on Tuesday, November 15, each team played four games and the team(s) with the best record of each pool finishing as the Cardinal/Eagle Tournament champions.
The gold pool included the Central Spartans, Brawley Wildcats, Valley Center Jaguars, Hoover Cardinals, Imperial Tigers, and Southwest Eagles. The silver pool had Borrego Springs, West Shores, Vincent Memorial, Holtville, and Calipatria competing against each other.
In the gold pool, the Cardinals (3-1-0) were followed by Central (2-0-2), Imperial (2-1-1), Brawley (1-2-1) and Valley Center 0-3-1).
In the silver pool, the Scots were followed by Holtville (3-1-0), West Shores (2-2-0), Calipatria (1-3-0), and Borrego Springs (0-4-0).
