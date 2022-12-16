The CIF San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference recently released the 2022 All-Desert League Volleyball Team which included the Player of the Year and the Coach of the Year.
The undefeated 2022 Desert League Champion Central Union High School Spartans won their second title in a row, their first under coach Yvanna Lopez who co-coached Central to a CIF SDS Division V Championship in 2021 before taking over as coach this season.
For her efforts with the Spartans, Lopez was named the Desert League Coach of the Year. Lopez began her high school coaching career as an assistant coach at her alma mater Calexico High School.
“It is nice to receive the award and it’s an honor,” Lopez said, “but in my mind it’s about the team and not about me personally. For me it’s what the team accomplished and I would rather see the girls get rewarded.”
Lopez’s Spartans were indeed rewarded as they placed five players on the 2022 All-Desert League Team, including junior Camila Mungia, who was named the Desert League’s Player of the Year.
Lopez acknowledged that Mungia was an interesting choice for Player of the Year in that she is the Spartan’s ‘libero,’ their defensive specialist. The libero is a position added to volleyball in 1999 to foster more digs and passes and who generally remains in the game at all times never rotating to the front row, and is the only player who is not limited by the regular rules of rotation or substitution.
“Camila is technically not a starter but she’s not a substitute either,” Lopez explained. “Her job is defensive specialist and she was definitely who we built our defense around. So the position has become the seventh starter and that’s why there are seven positions on the All-League first and second teams.”
While Mungia is easy to spot on the court as all liberos wears a uniform different from their teammates, the lack of the ability to generate any offense normally results in the attention and recognition going to the offensive players at the net.
“I think it’s unusual in the sense that the Player of the Year normally goes to a player who is a hitter and blocker, a more offensive player,” Lopez said. “However, this season we didn’t have that one go-to girl on offense, which actually was a good thing for our team because everyone contributed at the net.”
As if to prove the point, Mungia was joined on the 2022 All-Desert League First Team by senior middle-hitter Helaina Boutwell, the 2021 Desert League Player of the Year.
Central junior setter Katia Mejia was a 2022 First Team All-DL selection. Junior outside hitter Alondra Ruelas and sophomore backrow specialist Annika Salcido were named to the Second Team.
The Desert League’s second-place Calipatria Hornets also placed three players on the 2022 All-DL First Team, including seniors Aylen Castro-Guillen, Luna Cervantes and Anahi Patino. Hornet juniors Isabella Sotelo and Samantha Vega were named to the All-DL Second Team.
Also named to the All-Desert League First Team from the third-place Palo Verde Yellow Jackets was junior Charlette “Charlie” Dagnino. Her Yellow Yackets teammates, junior Morgan Nicklaus and sophomore Bridget Minor, were both named as Second Team selections.
Vincent Memorial Catholic High School senior Romina Llanos was also a 2022 All-DL Second Team selection.
