Over the weekend, three Southeastern Conference volleyball teams came up with CIF-SDS Divisional Playoff quarterfinal victories in the Imperial Valley. and are advancing to the CIF semi-finals this week.
The stage is now set for all teams to advance to the CIF finals later this week, as two semi-final matches here in the Valley on Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday with the third semi-final taking place in San Diego also on Wednesday, November 2.
The path to the CIF's Division III Championship game a cleared hurdle on Friday night, October 28, when the D-III's top-seeded Holtville Vikings' volleyball team defeated the ninth-seeded San Pasqual High School Golden Eagles (11-23) of Escondido in three sets, 25-14, 25-11 and 25-22, respectively.
“Our team continues to work hard and improve each match,” said Vikings' Coach Chelsey Strahm. “We know that as the postseason goes on each opponent is tougher, so we are continuing to rise and make adjustments.”
The Vikings continue to be paced at the net by junior Jasmine Garewal, who lead them with 12 kills and showed strong serving with six service aces.
“We continue to push and challenge each other as teammates every game,” Garewal said. “We are constantly adjusting our rotations to fit our opponents and to keep using our strengths against the other team's weaknesses.”
Holtville senior Kamryn Walker had a strong match with 10 kills and two blocks, adding 12 digs and two service aces. Fellow senior setter Sofie Irungaray had 21 set assists, Vanessa Gonzalez contributed four kills and four blocks, and Kalli Strahm had 20 digs.
This upcoming Tuesday night semi-final will see the Vikings host San Diego's fifth-seeded Mira Mesa High Marauders (10-15) at 7:00 p.m. in Holtville.
“We know that they have a couple of great hitters but we thrive on great competition and are looking forward to the matchup,” Strahm said.
Also on the cusp of playing in a CIF championship match, next Saturday are the CIF Division IV first-seed, Imperial Tigers, and third-seeded Central High Spartans, who both picked up wins on Saturday.
Imperial dropped the first set of their match against the D-IV eight-seeded Crusaders of St. Joseph Academy (14-12) from San Marcos at the Tigers' gym, losing 23-25 before regrouping to take the next three sets 25-20, 25-8 and 25-10.
“It was a tough loss in the first game but the girls dug deep and pulled out everything we had to come up with the 3-1 win,” said Imperial Coach Jill Lerno.
Tiger senior outside hitter Donna Sanchez brought her usual steady play to the court with 25 set assists and five kills, while fellow senior Cheney Gomez added 14 assists, 11 digs, and 17 service points. Junior, Andrea De la Trinidad, led Imperial with 22 digs.
Meanwhile, Imperial senior Brisa Necochea lead the Tigers' attack with 15 kills and two blocks. Fellow senior Melanie Jarvis and junior Georgia Gomez added nine kills each.
This Wednesday night, Imperial (27-13) will be trying to punch their ticket to the D-IV championship match when they host the fourth-seeded Clairemont High Chieftains (20-10) at 6:00 p.m. in Imperial.
“We need to focus on our next game … Clairemont has a great program so we are giving that match 100 percent of our attention,” Lerno said.
While focused on Wednesday, Lerno could perhaps be excused from peaking a bit ahead to a potential D-IV championship match-up with the team they opened the 2022 season with, the Central Spartans.
Back on August 11, the Tigers traveled to the Spartans' Gym and defeated Central 3-1, and it's certainly a tribute to both programs that they find themselves in a position to make the CIF finals.
Central opened their match against the Escondido Charter High School White Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 29, similar to Imperial, dropping the first game by the close score of 23-25.
The Spartans – a la Imperial – then swept Escondido Charter (12-12) in next three hard-fought sets, 25-15, 25-23, and 25-22, respectively.
The win puts third-seeded Central (24-10, 9-0 DL) on the road for the first time in the playoffs, Wednesday night , Nov. 2. Central will travel to Rancho Santa Fe to meet the D-IV second-seeded Horizon Prep High Lions (18-4) at 7:00 p.m. in San Diego.
For spectators intending to attend one of the upcoming matches, it should be noted that all tickets for the playoff will need to be purchased and activated electronically through the CIF's digital ticketing partner, GoFan (www.gofan.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.