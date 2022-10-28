The three Southeastern Conference volleyball teams who entered this week’s CIF-San Diego Section volleyball play-offs amongst the highest seeds in their respective divisions all won their opening round matches on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
The Holtville Vikings who are seeded first in Division III, the Imperial Tigers who are seeded first in Division IV, and the D-IV third-seed Central Spartans all picked up home victories. All three teams now play in the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, three Southeastern Conference teams lost opening round matches with the Brawley Wildcats falling at home while El Centro’s Southwest Eagles and the Palo Verde Yellowjackets dropped matches in San Diego.
Tuesday night, October 25 in Holtville, the undefeated Imperial Valley League champions Vikings destroyed the sixteenth-seeded Tri-City Christian High Eagles (4-20) from Vista, taking the match by scores of 25-6, 25-10, and 25-10.
“We showed up to play and we know that we need to in the post-season and that each team we face will get tougher,” said Holtville Coach Chelsey Strahm.
The Vikings were led by junior Jasmine Garewal’s 13 kills, while senior Kamryn Walker and Kate Grizzle each added seven kills. Senior Skylar Hanson followed with six kills and two blocks.
Holtville senior setter Sofie Irungaray had 24 set assists, two kills, and five service aces to lead the team, while Garewal and Brooke Strahm each had three aces, with Strahm adding five digs.
“This team, – especially our seniors – wants to get as much volleyball out of our season as we can,” Chelsey Strahm said. “We are focusing on one game at a time with the CIF championship as our goal.”
on Friday October 28, the Vikings (25-6, 8-0 IVL) will host a D-III quarterfinal match against the ninth-seeded Golden Eagles of San Pasqual High School (12-23) of Escondido at 5:00 p.m. in Holtville.
The Golden Eagles advanced to the quarterfinals on Tuesday night by defeating the eight-seeded Brawley Wildcats 25-22, 25-19, and 25-18 at the Wildcats’ Gym.
Brawley (15-16) under first-year coach Lindsay Rubin was paced by sophomore Breauna Rebollar’s eight kills, nine assists, and three service aces, while senior Abbey Ruiz had six kills, nine assists and six aces. Senior Emmi Franco lead the Wildcats with 17 digs.
On Wednesday night, October 26, both Imperial and Central advanced to host D-IV quarterfinals matches Saturday with home wins.
The D-IV top-seeded Tigers dominated San Diego’s sixteenth-seeded Madison High School Warhawks (9-13) at the Tigers’ Gym, taking the match in three sets, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12.
“I think we had a slow start but then we kicked into gear and never looked back,” said Imperial Coach Jill Lerno. “These girls are dialed in and we are going to focus on playing one game at a time.”
Imperial senior Brisa Necochea led the Tiger attack with ten kills, while fellow senior Melanie Jarvis added five kills. Junior Andrea De la Trinidad led Imperial with 11 digs.
Tiger senior and Athlete of the Week, Cheney Gomez, had 15 set assists, three aces, and 12 service points, while sophomore Donna Sanchez contributed 11 set assists, five aces, and eight service points.
This Saturday afternoon, Imperial (26-13, 5-3 IVL) will host the D-IV eight-seeded Crusaders of St. Joseph Academy (14-12) from San Marcos at the Tigers’ Gym at 2 p.m.
Also on Wednesday night, the D-IV Central opened the 2022 playoffs dispatching the fourteenth-seeded Cougars of San Ysidro High (8-14) by scores of 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 at the Spartans’ Gym.
“We came out a little slow, and we have a tendency to play to the level of our opponents,” Central Coach Yvanna Lopez said. “We were behind once but the girls immediately reacted to that and we were in control after that.”
For Central, senior Helaiana Boutwell had seven kills and a block, sophomore Alana Ortiz had six kills, and junior Sage Galloway five kills five digs and a block.
Meanwhile, Spartan junior Katia Mejia had 17 assists, two service aces, and 11 digs, with junior Camila Mungia contributing six assists, four aces, and four digs.
Saturday afternoon Central (24-10, 9-0 DL) will host the CIF D-IV sixth-seeded White Tigers of Escondido Charter High School (12-11) at 3 p.m.
“They will definitely be tough,” Lopez said. “We watched them film and they are pretty solid and we are counting on our usual good crowd to support and cheer us on.”
Wednesday night also saw the CIF D-IV thirteenth-seeded Southwest High Eagles travel to face the fourth-seeded Clairemont High Chieftains (20-10) who defeated the Eagles in three sets.
El Centro’s Eagles (7-25, 0-8 IVL) of coach Sarah Marquez got off to a rocky start at Clairemont, as the Chieftains took the first two by the score of 25-9 before the Eagles regrouped, ultimately being eliminated in the third game of the match, 25-21.
Also in San Diego on Wednesday night in Division V action, the fourteenth-seed Palo Verde Yellowjackets (13-20, 3-6 DL) met the D-V’s third-seeded High Tech High Mesa Thunder (15-17).
High Tech High Mesa swept the visiting Yellowjackets – who traveled the four-hour drive from Blythe to San Diego – in a competitive match by scores of 25-17, 25-15, 25-18.
For spectators intending to attend an upcoming match, it should be noted that all tickets for the playoff will need to be purchased and activated electronically through the CIF’s digital ticketing partner, GoFan. Playoff event and tickets can be purchased prior to the match or at the event itself.
