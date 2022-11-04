The Imperial Valley League will be represented by two teams in the 2022 CIF-San Diego Section Divisional Volleyball Playoffs Championship matches this weekend.
On Friday night November 4, the CIF’s Division III top-seeded Holtville High School Viking girls’ volleyball team will play the third-seeded Helix High Highlanders at Westview High School at 5:00 p.m. in San Diego.
The IVL Champion Vikings (26-6, 8-0 IVL) will be looking to win their second CIF title in the past three seasons – minus the COVID-19 canceled 2020 season – after taking the D-V crown in 2019.
“We are excited, our angle was not just to get to the finals but to win,” said Holtville Coach Chelsey Strahm, noting that the 2021 Vikings were eliminated in the semi-finals. “These moments don’t come every year and we are enjoying this.”
Helix (13-11) finished second in the Grossmont Hills League and present a talented foe for the Vikings who have prepared themselves for this moment.
“We are going into the match intending to play our game,” Strahm said. “Helix has a good program but we intentionally had a tough schedule this season to prepare us for this and we’re ready.”
Then Saturday afternoon, the CIF Division IV first-seeded Imperial Tigers take on the second-seed, Horizon Prep Lions at San Marcos High School at 5:00 p.m. in San Marcos, California.
Imperial is coming off a nail-biting five-set semi-final match with fourth-seed Clairemont at the Tigers’ Gym Wednesday night, winning game five 16-14 in overtime.
“I told them that offense wins matches but that defense wins championships and to play to the whistle on every point,” Imperial Coach Jill Lerno said. “We are not the tallest team but we fought through adversity and even when someone made a mistake last match, as a team they never stopped helping each other.”
As a veteran coach, Lerno knows that playing your best in the playoffs is essential.
“Actually I have four seniors and Cheney (Gomez), I’ve had her for three years, and the rest of the seniors I’ve had for two years because we lost a season to Covid,” Lerno said.
“Actually we have a younger team... there is so much pressure on them but they have stepped up and since the end of the season they have grown stronger mentality,” she said.
In a bad twist of fate, what could have been the first time ever in the CIF volleyball playoffs, the Valley came within reach of having three teams in the finals as the Central High Spartans – who won the D-V CIF title last year – fell on Wednesday night at Horizon Prep.
“We started aggressively but it seemed like it slipped away as the first set went on,” Central Coach Yvanna Lopez said of the Spartans losing 23-25 to the Lions. “We should have won that set and that changed the complexion of the match.”
Central would lose the next two sets 15-25 and 12-25, however, the Spartans may have actually suffered the loss the day before.
“We came out flat in the last two sets, after the first few points very close in each,” Lopez said.”They made a couple of runs and we lost contact ... we got stuck in a couple of bad rotations and they are good.”
Central was led at the net by senior Helaina Boutwell with five kills and sophomore Alana Ortiz who had four blocks and added four digs. Senior Sage Galloway had eight set assists while junior Camila Mungia had 28 serve receptions and ten digs.
“Unfortunately we lost our starting middle hitter-blocker (Janelle Thomas) to an ankle injury in practice on Tuesday,” Lopez said. “It was tough to adjust our rotations without time to work the new people into them.”
Putting the season in perspective, Lopez was proud of what her Desert League champions had accomplished.
“To win league, to get the semi’s in a higher division ... I told the girls it was unfortunate to lose but we accomplished a lot of good things this season,” Lopez said.
For both the Holtville and Imperial CIF championship matches, spectators will need to purchase and activate tickets electronically through the CIF’s digital ticketing partner, GoFan.
Another option for viewing the matches is the CIF-SDS’s official webcasting service NFHSnetwork.com, which is the only CIF licensed webcaster.
NFHS will carry the matches on a pay-per-view basis, which will allow subscribers to view all CIF-SDS and CIF-State playoff volleyball matches and football games live and/or recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.