Three Southeastern Conference volleyball teams will enter this week's CIF-San Diego Section amongst the highest seeds of their respective divisions, and overall, six of nine teams are playoffs bound.
The 2022 Volleyball Divisional Playoff pairings were announced on Saturday with the Holtville High Vikings named as the top seed in Division III. The Imperial High Tigers garnered the first seed in Division IV.
Both Imperial Valley League teams will have the home-court advantage should they advance through the playoffs with all CIF-SDS championship matches being held at neutral sites in San Diego.
For the Vikings, it marks the second straight year they are a top seed, being the first seed last season in D-IV where they lost in the semi-finals to Foothills Christian in Holtville.
“I didn't approach this year differently; we had a core group coming back and we knew we were moving up to D-III,” said Holtville Coach Chelsey Strahm. “As a team we set some goals including repeating as IVL champs – which we did – and then try to get back to the CIF finals.”
While still appreciating the top seed her team earned, Strahm has first-hand knowledge of the slippery slope the playoffs seedings can be since the Vikings were seeded twelfth in the D-V playoffs in 2019, yet capturing the CIF title.
“We are taking it one match at a time— and everyone at this level is tough competition,” Strahm said. “It's all earned to get here but having homecourt advantage is huge ... they are definitely not used to two-hour-plus trips.”
Tuesday night the undefeated Imperial Valley League champions Holtville Vikings (23-6, 8-0 IVL) will host the Tri-City Christian High Eagles (4-19) from Vista, who finished in sixth place in the Pacific League (2-10).
Also in D-III playoffs action tonight, the eight-seeded Brawley Wildcats (15-15) will host the nine-seed, Golden Eagles of San Pasqual (11-23), in Escondido at the Wildcats' Gym.
Brawley, under first-year coach Lindsay Rubin, tied Imperial for second place in the IVL (5-3), while San Pasqual finished sixth in the Valley League (1-8).
Should both Brawley and Holtville win their opening round CIF matches, they would meet in the second round.
Wednesday night, Oct. 26, will see four Southeastern Conference teams playing, two at home and two on the road.
The CIF D-IV top-seeded Imperial Tigers of coach Jill Lerno (25-13), will host the sixteenth-seed Warhawks of San Diego's Madison High School (9-12) at the the Tigers' Gym.
Imperial tied Brawley for second place in the IVL, both with 5-3 records, while Madison took fourth place (3-6) in the San Diego City League.
Meanwhile, the Desert League champion Central Spartans earned the third-seed in D-IV with home court advantage until the semi-finals, were they could potentially play a semi-final match at Imperial.
The Spartans won the CIF D-V championship last year and were power-ranked up to D-IV, with Central earning the third seed with some help from their friends.
“I'm pleased with the seeding and I'm grateful for the teams in the Valley who are in higher divisions who played us in non-league matches, which definitely helped our power rankings,” said Central Coach Yvanna Lopez. “Our AD (Josh Wise) also got us some non-local, higher division non-league matches which helped as well.”
Wednesday night, Oct. 26, Central (23-10, 9-0 DL) will host the fourteenth-seeded Cougars of San Ysidro High (8-12), who tied for second place (4-2) in San Diego City's Metro South Bay League. The match is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.
Lopez – who has been to the CIF finals with Calexico as an assistant coach and as co-coach of the Spartans last year – knows home court is great, but also knows the Spartans need to face this year's playoffs as a clean slate.
“I'm grateful it's at home and if we win we stay home the next few matches, Lopez said. "Our first goal was to win the Desert League and CIF was always a goal. There is some pressure to trying to go back-to-back as it were, but I told them to take it one game at a time and not get too ahead of ourselves.”
Opening the playoffs on the road Wednesday night will see the thirteenth-seeded Southwest High Eagles (7-24, 0-8 IVL) of coach Sarah Marquez travel to face the four-seed Clairemont High Chieftains (19-10), who were tri-champions of the 2022 San Diego City's City League.
Also on the road Wednesday will be the Desert League's third-place Palo Verde Yellowjackets (13-19, 3-6 DL), who garnered the D-V fourteenth-seeded, and will play the D-V's third-seed High Tech High Mesa Thunder (14-17) in San Diego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.