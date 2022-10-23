EL CENTRO — The Central Spartans volleyball squad hosted the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets in their final match of Desert League play, where the Spartans overcame the Yellow Jackets in three sets (14-25, 13-25, 17-25) to finish Desert league play undefeated.
The game – held Thursday, October 20 in El Centro – also marked the Spartans' Senior Night, which was heavily reminisced by Maile Padilla.
“As a senior, it is awesome to get a win during your last regular home game of the season,” Padilla said.
Leading the Spartans roster was Sage Galloway, who finished with eight assists, nine kills, and two aces.
As the first set began the Spartans worked hard to cover the corners and maintain a strong offense on the net.
Padilla added eight kills and 11 digs to the win.
She said she is looking forward to the postseason.
“Going into the season, the goals were to win CIF but also be the best teammate I can be, especially during tough games," Padilla said. "I feel like we are getting close to achieving all those goals this season,” the Spartan said.
Padilla and the Central volleyball team have worked hard every week, even squeezing in weekend practices to prepare for the upcoming postseason.
The Spartans' efforts showed during the second and third sets as they controlled the pace of the game and dominated behind the serving line.
Spartan senior captain Healing Boutwell finished with six kills, five digs, and three aces.
“It is so surreal having such a big win on a Senior Night, also knowing that we still have a few games left to play," Boutwell said. "I am so excited to keep moving forward.”
Despite this only being Boutwell’s second year playing, the middle blocker is a crucial part of the team on and off the court.
“Today was sentimental, but coming into the season I wanted to be a good teammate and work hard on being the best person I can be because ultimately that is what my teammates will remember,” she said.
After winning the CIF DV championship last year, the Spartans have continued to strengthen their team's bond, which will surely serve as an asset as they move on to the postseason.
“The team dynamic is great, and it plays a role in the trust aspect of the game, especially during tight games,” Boutwell said.
For Palo Verde, this volleyball season was about increasing the team’s cohesiveness to build up the young team.
“The goals coming into the season were getting to know each other, building our team bond, and getting comfortable with our rotation,” Dagnino said.
As a multi-sport athlete and captain for the Yellow Jackets, Dagnino said she is focused on motivating her teammates every single match.
“It is important to keep the energy up and keep the team motivated because that is what carries you throughout the game,” she said.
The Desert League regular season has officially come to an end for both the Yellow Jackets and the Spartans.
It was confirmed Thursday that the Spartans have officially made the Division IIII playoffs this week. Given their current record, Central has the potential to gain home-court advantage up until the CIF Finals, which was determined over the weekend.
