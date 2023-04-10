BRAWLEY – Brawley Union High School Wildcat Mehkye Washington signed a letter of intent to continue playing football for Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona.
Come this fall, Washington will be suiting up for the Fangs and competing in the NAIA division’s Golden State Athletic Conference.
“We are always proud to have kids be able to move on not only athletically but academically,” former BUHS football head coach Jon Self said. “It brings a great sense of pride for the coaching staff and school to see this young man move on to the college level.”
“There were a lot of emotions from the moment I woke up until I signed my letter,” Washington said. “It is a little scary to leave home and go by myself, but it is also exciting to be able to continue my dream of playing football at the next level.”
Washington began playing football at five years old and was coached by his dad, Donnell Washington, until eighth grade.
“My dad coached me while growing up, and he helped me stay focused and on the right path,” Washington said. “He made sure I was doing things right on and off the field, especially keeping my grades up, because if I hadn’t then things could’ve gone down the drain.”
Washington embraced the responsibility of being a student-athlete to the next level, with coach Self highlighting his dedication to succeeding on the field and in the classroom.
“His overall commitment to sports and the classroom has helped him reach this point,” Self said. “He knew he had to maintain grades to be eligible to play, and having a high GPA would help get him to college.”
“Now, I hope he is happy with his accomplishments, earns the degree he wants, and goes on to bigger and better things,” said Self.
Washington closed his time as a Wildcat with All Imperial Valley League First Team Offensive and Defensive selections.
“Some of the highlights of being a Wildcat include all my coaches and teammates who I played with or helped me during my four years of high school,” Washington said. “That was our moment, and they all impacted me and helped me become the man I am today.”
