IMPERIAL VALLEY – In an unusual ending to the CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference baseball and softball seasons, the 2023 Imperial Valley and Desert League’s have already crowned three champions with just one race to be determined on Thursday’s final day of action.
While most seasons two or three championships are up for grabs the final week of the season, in 2023 there is but a lone champion yet to be crowned as the IVL baseball race, which will be determined tonight, on Thursday, May 11.
Going into the game, the Brawley High Wildcats (16-8, 5-2 IVL) – who had their Tuesday night game with the Calexico High Bulldogs postponed – will need to win both Wednesday’s make-up game and Thursday’s finale in Brawley to claim the IVL title.
Brawley currently leads the Southwest High Eagles (14-10-2, 5-3 IVL) by one game in the loss column after Southwest downed the Imperial High Tigers Tuesday by a score of 8-2, leaving the Eagles with the possibility of a championship or co-championship.
“We control our destiny and typically it comes down to this," Brawley Coach Pedro Carranza said, "and we expected this as everyone has talent and we expected a tough league.”
With the CIF SDS playoffs looming next week, Carranza feels that at this point in the season that his team should be playing playoff-caliber baseball.
“That’s the beauty of ending our league like this ... our last six games have been pressure games and it’s no surprise to us,” Carranza said. “We work on this with them, that in baseball and in life we want them to be the ones who are comfortable in uncomfortable situations.”
On Thursday, two IVL games are part of a four-game night with Calexico at Brawley and Southwest at Imperial, being joined by the Desert League’s final two games.
After having claimed the Desert League title last week, the Holtville Vikings (16-5, 8-0 DL) travel to play the Calipatria Hornets (6-12, 0-8 DL), while the Central Spartans (11-12, 5-3 DL) play the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (11-13, 3-5 DL) in Blythe.
Meanwhile, the Holtville Vikings softball team wrapped up their second consecutive IVL title on Tuesday night when they downed Central by a score of 2-1, after beating Brawley by the same score totals last Friday.
The wins put Holtville (18-5, 7-1 IVL) in sole possession of first place, ahead by two games, as they head into Thursday night’s game against Calexico (10-10-1, 4-4 IVL) on May 11. Brawley (10-14, 5-3 IVL) will finish their season at Central (4-18, 0-8 IVL).
The same scenario will be at work in Desert League softball on Thursday night, May 11, as the Imperial Tigers (17-5-1, 8-0 DL) wrapped up the DL crown for 2023 last week. Imperial will face Southwest (11-16, 5-3 DL) as the Tigers try to go undefeated Desert League play.
In the Desert Leagues’ other final softball games, also today on Thursday May 11, Calipatria (6-10, 1-8 DL) travels to play Palo Verde (7-16-1, 3-5 DL) in Blythe. at 4:30 p.m.
