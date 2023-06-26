SAN DIEGO – The CIF San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference was represented by Brawley Union High’s Tanner Carranza and Calexico High’s Leo Veliz in the Padres High School All-Star Night last Sunday, June 18, at Petco Park.
Carranza kicked off the home-run derby and later participated in the All-Star game alongside Leo Veliz.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better day, those are the type of moments you strive for, and it also gives you a glimpse into what the future can look like,” Tanner Carranza said. “It was also really special because I had my dad there, and he is the one who taught me everything I know so I wouldn’t be there without him.”
Brawley baseball Head Coach Pedro Carranza was also in attendance as part of the coaching staff for the East team. While this was Carranza’s fifth time coaching at the MLB ballpark, there were a few details that made this time even more special than the last.
“It was a pretty neat experience ... it was Father’s Day so to be able to share that moment with my youngest son felt like a good send off,” Coach Carranza said. "Tthis was the first time I got to be third-base coach, so it was the first time I got to coach on the field since I usually stay in the dugout."
This is the second time the father-son duo saw action at Petco this season, as the Wildcats faced the Imperial Tigers in late April.
“During the year when we faced Imperial we were competing for a league title and there was some pressure to perform, whereas this time there was no pressure and I could enjoy it, and relish in it a little more,” Carranza said.
The night did not disappoint as the younger Carranza saw some action behind the plate, a few at-bats, and some innings out at right field.
“Last year my dad wasn’t able to make it so it was a nice way to end the chapter, with the person who taught me everything and stood by me even during the tough times,” Tanner Carranza said. “It was the last time I wore my Wildcat jersey, and it felt like an honor to end it in such a prestigious game.”
While Carranza participated in the All-Star game last year, this was his first year participating in the home-run derby.
He also saw a familiar face in the dugout in Veliz.
“For me, some of the highlights of the All-Star game were having the opportunity to expose my talents to coaches around the area, the chance to play on a major league field, and that my team ended up with the win,” Calexico's Leo Veliz said.
The East team defeated the West by a score of 6-2, with Veliz making the most of his time at Petco playing left field, securing a few hits, and coming in as a pinch runner.
“My goal for this event was to take advantage of the opportunity of playing against the great competition to exhibit my skill set,” Veliz said. “My biggest takeaway from this experience is being able to create bonds and gather new information from players and coaches from other schools.”
The two local athletes were amongst the top 48 players in the San Diego Section and ‘held their own,’ according to the Pedro Carranza.
“It is always nice to see the best, and even better to see Leo and Tanner both hold their own," the coach said. "They demonstrated that they belong there and played well.”
“Through travel ball and the different baseball networks, I have always coached kids from different Valley schools – it is a small community," Coach Carranza said, "and I was just happy to be on the field with both kids because, when it is all said and done, the more kids we can help out the better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.