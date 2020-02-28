Wildcats’ Caloca signs to play at UNLV

BRAWLEY — As proven by Brawley Union High senior Daniel Caloca, hard work pays off.
Caloca stepped onto BUHS’ Warne Field his freshmen year with no prior football experience. His grades that year were also subpar.
However, after hitting both the books and weight room with a greater intent, the 17-year-old was able to get three scholarship offers by his senior year to continue playing the sport.
On Thursday, surrounded by classmates and family members inside the BUHS gymnasium, Caloca signed his letter of intent, accepting a full-ride scholarship to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
“Daniel is a true testament of what you can do when you start out from your freshmen year and really hit the books and do well on the field and get a great opportunity to finish your career at a higher level,” BUHS’ Athletic Director Billy Brewer said during the signing ceremony.
Caloca spent all four of his years as a Wildcat in the trenches — primarily playing left tackle and playing nose guard when needed.
After graduating from Brawley High this June, he’ll be doing the same as a UNLV Rebel.
The team is currently a member of the Mountain West Conference, which is a Division I Bowl Subdivision (formerly Division I-A) conference of the National Collegiate Athletics Association.
And while his uniform color may be changing from blue and yellow to scarlet and gray, his jersey number, 78, will remain the same.
Caloca is the only player from BUHS’ 2019-20 team who has accepted a football scholarship.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman will be seeing a familiar face (and former teammate) soon, as he and the Rebels are scheduled to play Boise State in October. That’s the school 2019 BUHS graduate Casey Kline plays for.
Caloca helped the Wildcats this past season finish with a 9-4 overall record and reach the CIF-SDS semifinals.
BUHS’ offensive line coach Ray Vandiver said Caloca’s most impressive stat from this past season was collecting 30 pancake blocks.
Caloca’s journey to becoming a D-I football player is far from the norm.
Born and raised in National City, Caloca and his family moved to Imperial Valley in 2015.
He attended middle school in Brawley. When it came to deciding which high school he’d go to, he and his parents already had BUHS as a first pick.
“If I had a choice to go anywhere I want in the Valley, I’d stay here in Brawley,” Caloca said.
Caloca’s father, Jose Caloca, grew up playing baseball. Caloca’s two brothers don’t play sports.
Although, when Caloca’s father saw Caloca starting to grow past 6 feet, football became a topic of conversation.
“Since I’ve seen him getting really big, I told him, ‘You know what, get into football, man. Go do something with yourself,’” Jose Caloca said.
“And I tried out my first year,” Daniel said. “I wasn’t really good or anything. People always said I was a little girl playing football.”
Daniel Caloca was first brought to the attention of BUHS head football coach Jon Self during the start of the 2016 season, when Caloca was a freshman, by another coach.
“That coach came over and said, ‘Coach, we got this big kid, and he’s got good feet, but he’s green. He hadn’t played football before,’” Self said.
Additionally, Vandiver recalled that Caloca’s stature immediately caught the attention of BUHS coaches.
“When we saw him his freshmen year — you can’t miss him when he’s out there — you see a guy towering above everybody else and you’re like, ‘That guy is going to be a player,’” Vandiver said. “But then you watched him play.”
Caloca’s stature at the time couldn’t overshadow his lack of experience on the field.
“He played his freshmen year, and he didn’t set the world on fire,” Self said. “His sophomore year, we started seeing him make more plays. His junior year was when things really blossomed for him.”
Caloca said he believes joining the school’s wrestling team helped him become a better football player.
“When I was a freshman, I actually cared about people and not hurting them,” he said. “Then after wrestling, it taught me not to care about them. Like, if you want to win, you have to win, no matter what.”
Vandiver recalled that, at the beginning of Caloca’s junior year, he and Caloca had a conversation over lunch about playing college ball.
“I told him, ‘Hey, this is a real possibility for you,’” Vandiver said. “If you will do what we ask of you and what you need to do to work hard and keep it up in the classroom.”
He played on junior varsity his sophomore year. He started at left tackle his junior and senior year, and was named to the All-IVL First Team both years.
“And as he saw that coming on, he saw that college was a very good possibility for him,” Self said. “So he buckled down in the classroom. I think he’s still carrying at 3.4 GPA.”
Before Thursday, Caloca had three college offers: One from Idaho State, one from New Mexico State and the one he accepted from UNLV.
“UNLV, they offered me to play as an offensive lineman, but they found out I’m about to play defensive line, too, so they have me listed as both,” he said.
And, after touring the UNLV campus, Caloca felt at home.
“It’s a brand new coaching staff, so there’s not going to be favorites or anything, so I’ll have a chance to start my freshmen year,” he said.
Also adding to his decision to sign as a Rebel was his love for the NFL’s Raiders.
“And the Raiders play there, too, so I kind of decided there,” he said.
If all pans out, Caloca will be the only person in his family to play a sport at the collegiate level.
He plans to major in mechanical engineering and minor in business.
Caloca said he believes that he accomplished everything he wanted during his time in a Wildcat uniform.
“Well, besides winning the Bell Game,” he said. “But besides that, going to the playoffs, playing against San Diego teams, playing against the best players in San Diego and stuff like that.”
And in terms of the goals he set for himself as an inexperienced freshman on the field, he believed he accomplished those, too.
“It doesn’t matter where you’re from,” Caloca said. “You can always accomplish your dreams, no matter what. All you gotta do is work hard, stay focused and keep your grades up. Then everything else will follow you.”
