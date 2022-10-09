BRAWLEY - The Brawley Union High Wildcats celebrated Homecoming and the opening of Imperial Valley League play with a 61-12 victory over the visiting Southwest High Eagles at Warne Field on Friday night.
Despite the distractions of their 2022 Homecoming – including three football players on Homecoming Court led by senior running back and defensive back Gilbert Corrales, who was selected King – the Wildcats came to play.
“With the distractions of Homecoming this week I think the team did a good job of focusing on what we had to do to win the game,” Brawley coach Jon Self said. “It was a nice way to start off league but we know we need to stay focused through the IVL.”
Southwest took the opening kickoff but was quickly forced to punt by the Wildcat defense.
The Wildcat offense, back under the command of senior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez, took possession at the Eagle 32-yard-line, and scored three plays later when Gutierrez threw ten yards to senior wide-out Daymion Abarca for a touchdown.
“I'm a lot better … feeling good and arm is good and it was good to be back out there,” said Gutierrez, who sat out Brawley's previous game on medical advice. “Everybody is healthy and it gave me a lot of weapons.”
Leading 7-0 in the first, the Wildcat defense stymied the Eagles before Brawley's special teams got in the act, forcing a turnover when they held Southwest on a fake punt attempt.
Brawley took possession at the Eagle 43-yard-line, driving 57 yards for a touchdown, the drive ending when senior running back Tanner Carranza scored on a five-yard run.
Brawley increased their first-quarter lead to 21-0 after forcing the Eagles to punt from their end-zone. The Wildcat offense took over on the Eagle 33 yard-line where, one play later, Gutierrez passed 32 yards to senior receiver Mehkye Washington in the end zone.
Trailing 21-0 with 4:27 left in the first quarter, Southwest mounted a drive behind the scrambling and passing of junior Logan Jungers and receiving of fellow junior, William Lilien.
“The team knows that I'll scramble, I'm pass-first, and our line never quits,” Jungers said. “We have plays built around that so we practice it.”
Starting at their own 24 yard-line, the Eagles picked up their first first down of the game on a pass interference penalty before Jungers connected with Lilien for 42 yards and Southwest's first first down in Brawley territory.
“Our line showed up and gave me time to run my routes and those plays are very structured,” Lilien said. “Depending on which way Logan goes after the snap, all of the receivers read off of that.”
Jungers kept the driving going by scrambling for a first down at the Brawley 20 yard-line, then on a fourth and nine, Jungers again bought time with his legs before connecting with senior Jonah Estrada for a first and goal at the nine yard-line.
“Logan is not tall and so we move the pocket and try to get him to be able to see downfield,” Southwest coach John Haines said.
Haines also noted that the Eagles offensive line played well but has been a work in progress.
“They played hard … we've played something like seven o-lines this season and this combination did a good job,” Haines said. “The linemen are young and they are getting confidence and playing better.”
Jungers then found Lilien in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown with 9:36 to go in the second quarter. After the point-after kick failed, the Eagles had still cut the Wildcats' lead to two scores, 21-6.
Brawley, quickly struck back, starting on their own 43 yard-line with a 27-yard pass from Ethan Gutierrez to junior wing-back Brian Porous and a 20-yard run by Carranza, followed by a nine-yard touchdown pass from Gutierrez to Carranza for a touchdown.
The six-play drive took just over two minutes, putting Brawley up 28-6. After forcing another Eagle punt, Brawley scored when a 38-yard pass from Gutierrez to Washington to the one yard-line set up a touchdown plunge by Carranza.
Again taking possession via an Eagle punt, with 1:23 left in the second quarter the Wildcats took over on their own 40-yard-line. Carranza made a one-handed catch of a Gutierrez pass over the middle for a 35-yard gain.
“I run what we call 'Texas' sometimes but that catch was my first big one this year," Carranza said.
Carranza's catch eventually set up a nine-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Gutierrez to Washington, his second of the first half, to go with a close-call catch at the one yard-line.
“It was our first league game and we came out on fire,” Washington said, noting Brawley had played three straight road games after opening the season with three home games. “All week we practiced hard and talked about winning at home.”
Leading 42-6, Brawley took the second-half opening kickoff and drove 58 yards behind sophomore quarterback Matthew Gutierrez who threw a 14-yard pass to junior tight end Robert Platt for a touchdown.
Brawley's senior place-kicker Nathan Urbano then hit the goal post on the PAT attempt after hitting seven straight kicks.
With Brawley leading 48-6 with 8:25 to go in the third quarter, Southwest again surrendered the ball to Brawley on downs. Matthew Gutierrez threw to receiver Brandon Porras on a 72-yard over the shoulder catch-and-run for a touchdown.
Trailing 54-6 and 4:44 left in the third quarter, Jungers again lead the Eagles to pay dirt. Again with a scramble, Jungers connected with Lilien once again for a nine-yard touchdown pass with only seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Southwest's two-point conversion failed to leave the score 54-12 going into the fourth quarter, where in the waning moments of the running-clock period, Brawley junior running-back Zane Richards scored on a three-yard touchdown run. Gilbert Valenzuela's PAT made the final score 61-12.
Friday night Brawley (5-2, 1-0 IVL) travels to Imperial High for an Imperial Valley League game with the hosting Tigers, while Southwest (1-6, 0-2 IVL) travels to Ward Field in Calexico to meet the Bulldogs (5-2, 0-2 IVL). Both games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
