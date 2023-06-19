SAN DIEGO – With spring football underway, the Brawley Union High School Wildcats competed at Weekend 2 of the San Diego State University (SDSU) Passing League two-day football tournament.
The SDSU Aztecs tournament had three different brackets, Bracket A, Bracket B, and Bracket C, with the Wildcats falling in Bracket B’s championship game against American Leadership Academy (ALA) on Saturday, June 17.
“Tournaments like these help us get playing time against higher competition, and teams with different offensive and defensive looks, and even some that we could potentially see in the playoffs,” BUHS Co-Head Coach Ray Vandiver said.
On Friday June 16, the Wildcats kicked off Day 1 against El Camino, Sunrise Mountain from Arizona, and Del Norte high schools.
“We graduated a lot of seniors so we are working on getting our new guys reps, developing some confidence, and beginning the process of them relying on and trusting each other,” Vandiver said.
After securing advancement to Day 2, the Wildcats competed against Northwest Christian, Mission Hills, and Gilbert high schools, before meeting ALA in the championship game.
“After winning the first game of Day 2, the guys built up some confidence, and were able to carry it over to the next one,” BUHS Co-Head Coach Rick Rubio said.
"Winning is a by-product of playing well," Rubio said, "and the guys are getting more comfortable with each other. It was a great experience.”
“This was our first time attending, and it won’t be the last," Rubio said. "It is great for the kids to be on a college campus, with college coaches officiating and in that atmosphere.”
