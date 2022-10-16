BRAWLEY — The Brawley Wildcats volleyball teams hosted the Southwest Eagles in their final league match-up of the year, where after three sets, the Wildcats overcame the Eagles 3-1 (18-25,23-25,20-25).
On Thursday, Oct. 13, Wildcat Breauna Rebollar led the team into battle, finishing with 13 kills.
“We practiced a lot, and had lots of team bonding, which helped us today," Rebollar said. “We communicated well, and stayed on top of our game throughout.”
The first set started close, with both teams keeping each other within a two-point margin. The Eagles found success from behind the serving line and took the lead for the first time when they went up 10-9.
The Wildcats stuck to their game plan and gained a five-point lead over the Eagles, 17-12, going into the final stretch. With a few more hard-fought rallies in between, the Wildcats held the Eagles at bay, finishing with an 18-25 victory.
Rebollar credits the win to their energy and coaches.
It was a close game from the start, with the Eagles keeping it a close 6-4 score. As the gameclock dwindled down for the set, the Wildcats had a five-point lead over the Eagles, 15-20.
The Eagles got back in the game to make it a one-point game, 22-21. Both teams fought tooth and nail for every point until the Wildcats survived the Eagles, 25-23.
For Eagles senior Kimberly Alvarez, the focus was on taking it one point at a time. Alvarez and the Eagles are making sure to put all their attention on the present and work hard for the point at hand, she said.
“If we are improving as individuals and as a team," Alvarez said.
"We are succeeding … our team has improved throughout the season," she said. “We play with a lot of heart for the game, our chemistry is there, and our team has shown that we have the strength and potential to compete.”
Alvarez and the Eagles maintained their competitive play going into the third set.
The third set started close, with the Eagles maintaining the lead, 9-8. Both teams were neck and neck until the Eagles extended their lead to four, 12-8.
This forced the Wildcats to regroup and refocus on their game plan, but the Eagles did the same.
The Eagles maintained a six-point lead and went up 18-12. The Wildcats bridged the gap to make it a one-point game, 18-18.
The Wildcats' had momentum going into the final stretch and finished with a 20-25 win.
One of the Wildcats’ senior leaders, Sirah Overton, finished with four kills. Overton said she focused on maintaining a team dynamic from set to set.
“We did well, our energy was up, and we never gave up, even when we were behind a few points,” she said. “Our goal has been to be more positive and come together during tough moments but also to give our offense options.”
Currently, the Wildcats are still in a position to make the postseason.
Both teams will return to the court on Tuesday as they enter the final week of league play. The Eagles will host the Calexico Bulldogs, while the Wildcats host the Imperial Tigers.
