BRAWLEY – The Brawley Union High School boys wrestlers finished the CIF Division III Team and Individual championship tournament with six first place finishes at the Bob Farrell sports complex on Saturday, February 11, in Brawley.
Anthony Tamay (115-pound weight class) kicked off the championship wins by defeating Michael Gans from Santee's Santana High School.
“I did well on defending," Tamay said. "I was mainly trying to focus on my angles, especially on ankles and arms."
"I am blessed to be out here," he said. "I am going to go hard at practice and hopefully place high at Masters and make it state.”
The Wildcats' Mathew Guiterrez (172) and Evan Velez (122) both squared off against opponents from La Costa Canyon High.
La Costa Canyon is "big on legs," so there was a focus on that during the match, Velez and Guiterrez said.
“It was a little shaky in the beginning ... in the end, I wanted it more,” said Wildcat Mathew Gutierrez, who wrestled against Brae Sepulveda in Saturday's 172-pound weight class first place match.
“I wrestled against (Sepulveda) twice last year; we each won one match, so today we had to see who would break the record,” Gutierrez said.
“It was way harder than I expected," Velez said. "[Makai Ito] came out fast and ready to roll, so I just had to keep moving with him and move faster than he did. I already accomplished the goal of being a two-time CIF champ, so I am close to accomplishing my other goals.”
Karim Allal (128) added to the winning tally by overcoming Braeden Steele by a technical fall over.
“My opponent wrestled tough, so props to him,” Allal said. “I went out there, did my work, and was able to walk out with a win.”
“I have been preparing for this moment for years (so) I am trusting myself and my preparation," Allal said. "Hopefully I can make it to the finals match during Masters, and then state.”
Robert Platt (197) won by fall over against Montgomery's Esteban Gonzalez, and is also trusting his preparation, describing it as “cruise control.”
“We have put in all the work, and today was just showing how much work my teammates and I have been putting in this season,” Platt said.
“Today was amazing because we got to battle it out in our home gym in our hometown, so it was good," Platt said. "I am just blessed to be here.”
David Martinez (222) closed out podium finishes for the Wildcats.
“It was crazy," Martinez said. "[Trey Blazevich] was a tough opponent, but I had to go out there and execute in front of a hometown crowd,” he Martinez after winning an individual CIF championship for the first time.
“I did my job, gathered points for the team, and proved myself for Masters,” Martinez said. “The hard work is now paying off so, hopefully, I can make it state and help (make) our town known, because we have pretty good wrestlers and coaches.”
More in-depth wrestling coverage to come from IVP later this week.
