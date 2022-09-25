FALLBROOK – Trailing by three late in the fourth quarter, the Brawley Union High School Wildcats rallied to score the game winning touchdown and hold off the Fallbrook High Warriors to capture a 21-17 win here Friday night.
“We are very happy with the win…to go to a hostile environment and Fallbrook does a good job with their crowd and getting support,” Self said. “It’s a tough place to play and it’s a similar atmosphere to playing us in Brawley.”
Not only was it a tough venue, Division IV Fallbrook came into the power ranked higher than the D-II Wildcats who defeated Fallbrook 20-14 in overtime last year.
This year the Wildcats were able to avoid overtime with a fourth quarter drive after Fallbrook converted an interception late in the third quarter that set up a Warrior touchdown with 9:39 to go in the game, giving them a 17-14 lead.
Brawley then methodically moved the ball down the field using the legs of sophomore Matthew Moreno and senior Tanner Carranza, and a critical fourth down pass-fake and run by Ethan Gutierrez to set up the winning touchdown on a four-yard run by Carranza.
“On that last drive we had no choice… we could not give up then,” Carranza said. “Moreno did what he could and carried us close and I told myself I would dive or whatever to score and our line did it’s job and I was able to get in.”
Self was quick to point out that all five of his interior offensive linemen played well.
“I thought they played solid, we wanted to establish the run and although we didn’t have a lot of big runs we got consistent yardage of five-six yards a play,” Self said. “And they also gave Ethan time to throw.”
Brawley, as it has this season, turned to Carranza when inside the opponent’s ten-yard-line, and against Fallbrook, the Wildcat fullback responded with two touchdowns while grinding out 84 yards on 18 carries.
Carranza has also been a mainstay as the Brawley punter, booming a 58-yarder against the Warriors, averaging 43 yards on his kicks.
“That was one was a good one... I shanked the first one but then they got better and that’s another way I contribute to the team,” Carranza said.
The game began with Brawley receiving the opening kickoff and being forced to punt.
On their first drive, Fallbrook pounded the ball on the ground before catching the Wildcat secondary playing the run, then throwing a fade pass that looked to put the Warriors deep in Wildcat territory.
The play ended however with Brawley senior defensive back Gilbert Corrales, Jr., forcing a fumble that bounced to sophomore linebacker Matthew Gutierrez.
“The receiver got behind me and even if I got beat I didn’t give up on the play,” Corrales said. “I caught up to him and saw the ball on his left side and I just punched it out.”
Following a first-quarter Brawley fumble in their red zone, the Wildcat defense stiffened and forced the Warriors to settle for a field goal with about eight minutes left in the first quarter to take a lead 3-0.
“Defensively the front seven did a good job of executing the game plan to build a wall and contain,” Self said. “Overall, as a team, we did a good job of containing them.”
Brawley answered the Warriors on their next possession, scoring on the first of Carranza’s two touchdowns, this one from seven yards out, to put the Wildcats up 7-3.
Forcing Fallbrook to punt, Brawley used its steady ground game to set up their second touchdown.
On the play, senior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez faked a jet-sweep pitch to senior wingback Daniel Camillo, Jr. which froze Fallbrook’s defense.
The fake caught the Warriors with literally no deep pass coverage and Gutierrez lofted a pass to a wide-open Mehkye Washington for a 58-yard touchdown play.
“The plays before that were designed to keep the defense in the box,” Gutierrez said. “Coach told me to check them on the next play and I saw them stacked close to the line and so we checked into that play.”
To Washington, a senior wide receiver, the play was the result of good preparation.
“That’s a specific play, we on film that they didn’t go deep on their coverage so we worked on that play all week in practice,” Washington said.
Junior offensive lineman and placekicker Gilbert Valenzuela added the second of three PAT’s and Brawley led 14-3 at halftime.
Fallbrook wasted little time cutting into the Wildcats’ half-time lead after receiving the second-half kickoff, scoring on the second play of the half on a 52-yard touchdown run, making it a 14-10 game.
The Wildcats moved the ball on the ensuing possession converting third downs with Camillo running a jet-sweep and Washington catching a Gutierrez pass for first downs.
A Fallbrook interception, however, stalled that drive and another interception would set up the go-ahead fourth quarter Warrior touchdown.
After Brawley took the 21-17 lead, the Brawley defense again stepped up with just under two minutes left in the game.
Led by junior linebacker Robert Platt, who picked up his third sack and numerous ‘hurries’, Fallbrook was forced to surrender the ball, and the game, on downs.
“Most of the time I line up where I can read the plays and react and most of the time he rolled out away from me,” Platt said. “Coach will tell me ‘fire’ and sends me to blitz and just go get the ball … I felt I could get to him and he wasn’t hard to tackle.”
Brawley (3-2) will travel to Yuma on Friday night to take on the Gila Ridge High Hawks (2-1) at 7:00 p.m.
