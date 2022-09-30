BRAWLEY- On Wednesday afternoon the Brawley Wildcats golf team hosted the Southwest Eagles for a showdown. While the Eagles were playing back-to-back matches, as they took on Imperial the day before, head coach AJ Escalera instilled a sense of determination in his team. Even though they faced some adversity, the Eagles showed no signs of giving up. Once all the groups had finished and the scores were added, the Wildcats overcame the Eagles with a score of 296 to 301.
Leading the Wildcat roster was junior Faith Funez, who finished with a score of 50. Last year might have been trying, but Funez has been on a mission to change the narrative. While Funez believes creating a positive playing environment is crucial, the Wildcat gives every match her best effort and does not focus on the score.
“Last year was tough, but I worked hard to make improvements and am proud of how far I have come. I have focused on my driving and chipping, but especially on not doubting myself or overthinking it,” said Funez.
Also sporting the Wildcat blue was senior Caitlynn Pedersen, who finished with a score of 55. Pedersen grew up playing, but in a technical game like golf, there is always an opportunity for growth. The Wildcat used the summer to improve for her senior season, and the result is evident since Pedersen has had multiple scores in the ’40s this season.
“I worked hard on improving my short game as it is the most vital part of your game, and I have seen the hard work pay off with my scores. Some days are tougher than others, but I try to stay positive and focus on what I have been doing well because whatever you focus on expands,” said Pedersen.
Leading the Eagles roster were Lucy Valenzuela, who finished with a score of 57, and Anahi Gonzalez, who ended with a score of 59. Adding to the team score with another 59 strokes was senior Hayden DeLong who did not let the past influence the present. DeLong kicked off the match with a par on her first hole and did not look back for the rest of the day. While this may only be DeLong’s second season, her game has come a long way as she has improved her drives and chipping.
“Yesterday was tough, but this match was about starting strong, and that meant a good first drive. As a team, we look for areas of opportunity where we can continue to make progress and maintain our consistency. But, I just try to stay positive because your attitude is what you take from hole to hole,” said DeLong.
For Southwest sophomore Annika Mitosinka, who finished with a score of 60, the golf course is like a second home as the young star grew up playing in golf tournaments. Despite her longevity in the sport, Mitosinka is still experiencing a few ‘firsts’ as she shot her first eagle in Palo Verde last week. Mitosinka is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with, and her goals include IVL recognitions and CIF action, but she hopes to bring more attention to the game and the athletes she now calls ‘friends.’
“Golf is hard, and our team has come a long way; every girl has improved so much. I have seen my teammates work hard and put their whole hearts into the sport, and it is so motivating. But, a lot of that credit also goes to our coaches Escalera and Cordova, they are amazing,” said Mitosinka.
Both teams will return to the green next week as the Eagles take on the Vincent Memorial Scots on Tuesday, and the Wildcats prepare to take on the Eagles on Thursday.
